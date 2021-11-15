Sinner at the Finals: he is waiting, but for the semifinals it would be very hard …

In a few hours we could have the official status: if Matteo Berrettini’s conditions, as it already seemed last night, do not allow him to play, Jannik Sinner will take his place in the Red Group of the Nitto Atp Finals. It is not the first time that this has happened, in the last 25 years there have been 13 players who have taken over after the tournament has started. of the three remaining matches, Tuesday against Hurkacz and Thursday against world number 2 Medvedev. Even if he were to reach two victories, with points being equal with another player, he would go to see the matches played and Jannik, having missed one, would be condemned to leave.

Reserves

–

In the past, only one player had the “luck” to play three games out of three: Mariano Puerta in 2005 replaced Nadal at the beginning of the tournament, and still collected three defeats. In the last two years the reserves have not been “used” and the last to alternate to play the tournament was Pablo Carreno who in 2017 replaced his compatriot Nadal losing to Thiem and Dimitrov. However, a substitute has never managed to gain access to the semifinals. And then the question arises: why a player who knows at the start that he can almost certainly not aim for the victory of the tournament, or at least the final phase, should go to the Nitto Atp Finals as alternate instead of enjoying a week on a Maldivian atoll? The answer is simple: money and points. Above all, the loot of points that is very tempting: each match won in the group is worth 200. In the case of Sinner, considering Aliassime’s departure from the semifinals in Stockholm, winning a match could mean ending 2021 as a top ten. In terms of attendance fees, the two reserves collect € 80,496 just for being there, in case of “employment” the participation bonus will be € 149,573, the same amount that is earned for each victory in the round robin.