Sports

Sinner at the Finals: he is waiting, but for the semifinals it would be very hard …

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee52 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

In the last 25 years, 13 players have entered the tournament, no one has ever finished in the top four. But being there is important for a question of rankings and awards

From our correspondent Federica Cocchi

In a few hours we could have the official status: if Matteo Berrettini’s conditions, as it already seemed last night, do not allow him to play, Jannik Sinner will take his place in the Red Group of the Nitto Atp Finals. It is not the first time that this has happened, in the last 25 years there have been 13 players who have taken over after the tournament has started. of the three remaining matches, Tuesday against Hurkacz and Thursday against world number 2 Medvedev. Even if he were to reach two victories, with points being equal with another player, he would go to see the matches played and Jannik, having missed one, would be condemned to leave.

Reserves

In the past, only one player had the “luck” to play three games out of three: Mariano Puerta in 2005 replaced Nadal at the beginning of the tournament, and still collected three defeats. In the last two years the reserves have not been “used” and the last to alternate to play the tournament was Pablo Carreno who in 2017 replaced his compatriot Nadal losing to Thiem and Dimitrov. However, a substitute has never managed to gain access to the semifinals. And then the question arises: why a player who knows at the start that he can almost certainly not aim for the victory of the tournament, or at least the final phase, should go to the Nitto Atp Finals as alternate instead of enjoying a week on a Maldivian atoll? The answer is simple: money and points. Above all, the loot of points that is very tempting: each match won in the group is worth 200. In the case of Sinner, considering Aliassime’s departure from the semifinals in Stockholm, winning a match could mean ending 2021 as a top ten. In terms of attendance fees, the two reserves collect € 80,496 just for being there, in case of “employment” the participation bonus will be € 149,573, the same amount that is earned for each victory in the round robin.

November 15, 2021 (change November 15, 2021 | 12:34)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee52 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Aggression to United supporters: 4 Daspo to Atalanta fans

2 weeks ago

Once again great Alberto Razzetti: silver in the 400 medley final

6 days ago

Napoli-Verona, first half in progress

1 week ago

Because the Lazio ultras are not in Marseille

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button