Sinner beats Daniel and moves on to the second round of the Australian Open. Medvedev and Tsitsipas are also advancing

Jannik Sinner does not betray. The number ten in world tennis qualified for the round of 16 of theAustralian Open, the first Grand Slam event of the season, taking place in Melbourne Park. The twenty year old South Tyrolean, number 11 in the seeding, beat the Japanese Taro Daniel, number 120 in the ATP ranking and coming from the qualifications, with the score of 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 in two hours and 40 minutes.

Tsitsipas and Medvedev also in the second round

Just before the South Tyrolean took the field, too Daniil Medvedev And Stefanos Tsitsipas they took off the pass for the second round. The Russian, world number 2 and second-seeded, overtook the Dutch Botic Van de Zandschulp, number 52 in the ATP ranking, with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in just under two hours of play. The Greek, world number 4 and fourth-seeded, beat the French Benoit Paire, number 56 in the Atp ranking, with a score of 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4 in two hours and 45 minutes.

Bolelli-Fognini, the double blue advances

Italy does not celebrate only with Sinner. The adventure continues in double of Simone Bolelli And Fabio Fognini, who won the round of 16 of the first Grand Slam of the season. The blue couple eliminated the Croatian duo with a score of 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 Ivan Dodig and from the Brazilian Marcelo Melo, ninth seeded of the tournament. The Azzurri, returning from the final in Sydney (the ninth in the circuit side by side), will play a place in the quarter-finals with two other specialists: the British Jamie Murray and the Brazilian Bruno Soares, numbers 8 of seeding.

Women’s scoreboard, Halep-Cornet in the second round

Simona Halep it flourishes again in Australia. So far, in 2022, he has only lost one set. The Romanian tennis player is in the round of 16 after having dominated 6-2 6-1 Danka Kovinic, which he had eliminated in turn Emma Raducanu. Now the level rises: it will face Alize Cornet, on the field for the sixtieth Grand Slam in a row.

The Frenchwoman won a comeback victory on the day of her thirty-second birthday. Down by one set and two breaks, she overturned the game against the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, semifinalist last year at Roland Garros. He finished 4-6 6-4 6-2 in two hours and 43 minutes, thus returning in the second week of the Australian Open for the second time in his career, thirteen years after his first in 2009.