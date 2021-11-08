Sinner, because it can lose the Top 10 after Stockholm: the scenarios

Jannik Sinner may not stay long in the Top 10 in the ATP rankings. At the end of the Stockholm tournament, the South Tyrolean could be overtaken by the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime even if in 2021 he obtained a total of 550 points more than his rival.

Sinner is in fact mathematically ninth in the Race to Turin, the ranking that considers only the seasonal placings, thanks also to the four titles won in 2021, a feat that other Italians never managed in the Open era.

Before the pandemic and the introduction of the different forms of protected ranking, on the eve of the Nitto ATP Finals the ranking, based on the best places in the last 52 weeks, and the Race coincide.

But this year the two rankings are not the same because in the ranking it is possible to maintain the scores of tournaments concluded even further behind compared to the previous 52 weeks.

On Monday, November 15, Sinner will lose points from two tournaments: 250 for the title in Sofia in 2020 and 80 for winning the Challenger in Ortisei in 2019. In total, that’s 330 points. However, for the two tournaments that climb, two enter: the Internazionali BNL d’Italia 2020 and the Challenger of Lexington 2019, which together are worth 85 points. Therefore, if he were to give up on his debut in Stockholm, Sinner will in fact lose 245 in the ATP ranking.

The rival, Felix Auger-Aliassime, also present in Stockholm, does not lose any points next week. So, if we already remove the points to be discarded on Monday, Sinner virtually starts the Stockholm tournament with 3,150 points in the ATP ranking, Auger-Aliassime instead with 3,263.

Given that the tournament winner earns 250 points and the finalist 150, to stay in the Top 10 in the ATP rankings Sinner must win the tournament and hope the Canadian doesn’t make it to the final. If the Canadian loses on his debut, it would be enough for him to reach the final.