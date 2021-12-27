Sinner changes plans: now Australia, off season in February

A flight to Sydney where the new season in the ATP Cup will begin on 1 January, together with Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli. Jannik Sinner starts from where he left off, with an appointment “in blue”, from Davis in Turin to the ATP tournament that is played in Australia and opens the tennis year 2022. Jannik, together with coach Riccardo Piatti, the trainer Dalibor Sirola and the physiotherapist Claudio Zimaglia, just in time to swallow the last slice of panettone before getting on the plane, but the goals are important, the road ahead is long and it is important to get started immediately: “This year yes aims to get even closer to the very first ones – coach Piatti told Supertennis -. We are working a lot on serve, technical analysis and on being even more aggressive in the game. Change the ball more, open the field and come to network. It must make the opponent think more “.

Too little time between Davis and Australia, and so Piatti decided to change the schedule a bit: “For us it will always be as if the season ends after the Australian Open. After Melbourne we will stop and prepare well. The Grand Slam it begins on January 17: if things go well, we will return in early February. At that point Jannik will have another week of vacation, then the preparation for Rotterdam, Dubai and the Davis Cup. To follow, the American tournaments “. The objectives are similar to those of 2021, only a little more “high-sounding”: “To play 55/60 games again, aiming for the Finals. If he manages to make that number of matches, considering the level of tournaments he participates in, it is automatic in the top 8 in the world. We also learned a lot from the fact that Jannik played 13 completely new tournaments for him. In places he had never been before. This has enormous value for next year, because they will be situations that he will already know manage. The distance between him and the leaders? Jannik can beat them, but he’s not at that level yet, but he’s still better than Ruud and Hurkacz who are ahead of him in the standings. ” Djokovic is the crazy variable of this 2022, his presence or not can radically change the cards of a tournament: “Without a vaccine he can only play in Europe and, given that England is required, he can only play one Grand Slam, in Paris. we all know others: Medvedev and Zverev, who has improved a lot, are competing for the first places, Tsitsipas, Berrettini, Rublev … And then young people like Alcaraz, a stimulus for Jannik “.