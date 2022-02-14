Sinner, farewell dishes. The new coach will be Norman

So it’s over. Jannik Sinner and Riccardo Piatti say goodbye. A partnership that began about six years ago and abruptly ended after the defeat in Australia, when all the player’s discontent exploded, triggering the earthquake in Bordighera. For the moment Jannik Sinner will continue to work with Simone Vagnozzi, who has joined him right from the start in Monte Carlo, when Jannik has specifically asked Piatti to train alone to take some time. But, as often happens, the pause for reflection has not served to make peace. The positions between Jannik and the management staff and the Piatti Team are too far away.