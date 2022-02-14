Sinner, farewell dishes. The new coach will be Norman

The rift between the player and the coach who raised him in Bordighera has not healed, bringing him to the Top 10
So it’s over. Jannik Sinner and Riccardo Piatti say goodbye. A partnership that began about six years ago and abruptly ended after the defeat in Australia, when all the player’s discontent exploded, triggering the earthquake in Bordighera. For the moment Jannik Sinner will continue to work with Simone Vagnozzi, who has joined him right from the start in Monte Carlo, when Jannik has specifically asked Piatti to train alone to take some time. But, as often happens, the pause for reflection has not served to make peace. The positions between Jannik and the management staff and the Piatti Team are too far away.
Norman
–
Magnus Norman will then follow Sinner as super coach. Jannik is not satisfied with the top 10 and the five tournaments he has already won in his career but wants to be more competitive in the Slam tournaments. The former world number 2 led Soderling to two Roland Garros finals in 2009 and 2010. But Norman was also the author of Stan Wawrinka’s breakthrough, capable, together with him, of hitting three Grand Slam titles and a Masters 1000.
