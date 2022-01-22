Sinner in the second round of the Australian Open: Daniel beaten

The South Tyrolean in alternating current passes in 4 sets 6-4 1-6 6-3 6-1 with a bad moment of emptiness in the second. Now De Minaur awaits him who has passed Andujar

It had to be an easy easy task and instead the little samurai Daniel Taro, almost 29 years old and number 120 in the world, shows the green mice to an alternating current Jannik Sinner. A relative Red, the one who took to the field in search of the round of 16 of the Australian Open which in the end closes 6-4 1-6 6-3 6-1 and awaits Alex De Minaur who beat Andujar in three sets.

The Japanese born in New York and tennis-player raised in Bradenton had already earned the nickname of the Italian-killer for having eliminated 3 in the qualifying tournament: Andrea Arnaboldi, Gian Marco Moroni and Salvatore Caruso but with Jannik, here, we did not expect a yield so high. Sinner immediately starts very strong, with an opening break that knocks Daniel out of business. Jannik keeps his serve and continues to attack, snatching his rival’s serve again and quickly taking 3-0. Too much confidence, the wind, a bit of distraction and here the Japanese, born in New York and raised in Bradenton, Florida, takes back the badly taken away and takes a 3-3 draw. Immediate reaction of the South Tyrolean, able to break again for the 4-3 and maintain the advantage until the end, closing the 1st set for 6-4.

The darkness – In the interval Sinner turns to his box asking, annoyed, to remain calm. Probably, the empty pass 3-0 3-3 had warmed the hearts of the Piatti team. Jannik earns a break point at the opening but does not materialize. Daniel, immediately after, takes advantage of the South Tyrolean’s too many mistakes and moves forward 2-0, then 3-0. In short, those who make it wait for it. In the 4th game the pace is very high, Daniel varies the trajectories and takes 40-0 on the Italian’s serve who yields again and in a moment he is 5-0 down. He keeps his serve at zero and avoids the Jannik Sinner coat that lets go of the second set 6-1.

The ascent – A passage in the locker room for Jannik who returns to play still a bit shaky, at 15-30 he reacts with two winning services and keeps the service. He does not take advantage of a break point in the 2nd in the 3rd, finally, he keeps the service at zero. Sinner still fails to defuse Daniel’s bombs but is finally holding his serve with more and more safety. Lampi by Jannik Sinner, finally, in the 8th game that opens with a beautiful winner that gives morale. There are 3 break points, but with a second one at 200 km and two aces it leads to the advantages. A winning backhand line to cancel the fourth, but on the fifth occasion Jannik sinks and goes to serve for the set. Still fighting, but Jannik asserts his superiority and closes at the 5th set point for the 2-1. Partial quarter that opens with an opening break that risks cutting the leg of the almost 29-year-old (he will make them on January 27). Another in the 5th closes the games for Jannik’s 5-1 who ends 6-1.

January 22, 2022 (change January 22, 2022 | 12:12)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link