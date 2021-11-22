Sinner is 10, for Djokovic (7) vaccine anxiety, organized by 5- Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi, sent to Turin

Zverev wins the trophy overtaking Medvedev, who is confirmed as the only alternative to Djokovic. Organization criticized for how it treated the public and the media

The experiment, amid controversy and legitimate complaints from the paying public, succeeded. It was 2018 when Andrea Fossati, president of the Ligurian regional committee, phoned Angelo Binaghi, n.1 of Federtennis, to give him a tip: the ATP is about to call a tender for the five-year period 2021-2025, the Master on the market. The Made in Italy ATP Finals are a solid reality that can only improve.

The tournament 8



Two painful retreats, Berrettini and Tsitsipas. You play too much, and too long. And the Master, who arrives at the end of the season, suffers from it. Medvedev-Zverev in the group is better than the final, without electricity. The level of the semifinal between Zverev and Djokovic was high, but the most exciting match was the most useless one: Medvedev sure of winning the group against the Sinner reserve, already deleted. Paradoxes of a heretical formula and senseless programming.

Zverev 9



The winner, just like in 2018, graduated as a master of masters by losing a match on the street (in London with Djokovic, in Turin with Medvedev). A solution that tennis purists will never accept. For 10, review.

Medvedev 8



Waiting for the return of Rafa Nadal, the crooked Muscovite is the alternative to Djokovic’s overwhelming power, who this year (in New York) missed the Grand Slam because of him. Crooked, obnoxious AC (yawns in Sinner’s face), brilliant like Kasparov when he beats the IBM Deep Blue computer, definitely character.

Djokovic 7



The vote influenced by the obstinate opposition to the anti Covid vaccine which, barring sensational twists, will push the king of tennis to skip the Australian Open, the first seasonal Grand Slam he has decided to adopt the super Green Pass: get vaccinated or stay home. Fighting his battle for freedom of choice, the Djoker only missed two matches this year: with Medvedev at the US Open and with Zverev at the Finals. Venial sins, were it not for the drift no Vax.

Sinner 10



Left out of the rotary of eight holders of the Finals by a whisker, the red baron made his debut among the masters dedicating the victory over Hurkacz to Berrettini with an apt move of heart and marketing and engaging in an exciting melee with Medvedev, who had torn the first set 6-0. At twenty, waiting to turn into a man Davis next weekend, what more could you ask him?

Berrettini sv



Oscar to bad luck, confirms that, unbalanced as in the physicist

(Hulk’s chest mounted on Nureyev’s ankles), he will have to live with his frailty throughout his career. The injury that deprives him of the grand finale of the season, Finals plus Davis, a mugging for which there is no compensation. If what doesn’t kill you strengthens you, Berrettini on the road to granite consistency.

The organization 5



The pandemic did not cooperate, the CTS which – with the rapidly rising infections – did not grant exceptions to the capacity of the Pala Alpitour (perfect venue for the event) been misunderstood as the enemy to fight. Net of the alibis, nothing justifies the inconvenience for the spectators: bathrooms out of use on the first Sunday, mediocre catering, waited in the cold or in the rain. It is perfectly right to pamper the tennis players, but the public and the media (press box on the roof) deserve the same respect.