Sinner is a lion, a feat close to Medvedev

The scoreboard of Atp Finals 2021 has now taken shape. Three out of four semifinalists are known, but among those who can continue to dream of victory in the old “Masters” there are no Italians, although two of them took part in the tournament in progress at the PalaAlpitour in Turin.

Jannik Sinner, who took over from the injured party Matteo Berrettini, concluded his experience at Atp Finals 2021 with a more than honorable defeat against Daniil Medvedev, following the victory, very clear in terms of numbers (6-2, 6-2), on Hubert Hurkacz .

The Russian, number two in the world and already certain of the first place in the group, won for 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8) giving a test of his qualities and his growth also on a mental level and match management, but trembling and not a little for long stretches of the match, especially in the third set when Jannik seemed to have the game in hand ahead of a break.

Sinner came out to the thunderous applause of the whole plant and also of Medvedev himself, forced to give his all in two tiebreaks.

Jannik Sinner, 2021 ends with the top ten

After all, Sinner’s hopes of going forward in the tournament had already been definitively extinguished in the afternoon, when Alexander Zverev had beaten the same in two easy sets (6-2, 6-4) Hurkacz, however, bruised, thus deserving second place in the group behind Medvedev.

Sinner would have been penalized by the regulation even in the event of a victory against the Russian, paying the least number of games played compared to Zverev, yet during and at the end of the match with the winner of the US Open on the face of the South Tyrolean, he certainly saw the disappointment , but only the satisfaction of having given my best and having hit a victory that seemed impossible.

But above all for the objectives achieved in any case: the first ‘alternate’ to win an ATP Finals match since 2005 and 200 very precious points placed in the game bag, thanks to the victory over Hurkacz, which allow Jannik to close 2021 in the top 10 of the ranking Atp in tenth place, bypassing Felix Auger-Aliassime.

For Sinner, winner of four tournaments in the season, plus the final of the Masters 1000 in Miami lost against Hurkcaz, this is a well-deserved milestone, which, however, can only already become a springboard in view of a 2022 in which Jannik will be expected to be confirmed at very high levels.

Atp Finals, Medvedev-Sinner: Jannik starts badly, but loses with honor

For the moment, the champion from San Candido has confirmed that he is… human. Because after the touching dedication to Matteo Berrettini after the success on Hurkacz, Jannik was literally paralyzed by emotion in the first set against Medvedev, as well as maybe a hint of unconscious mental decline after learning of the elimination.

The 6-0 of the first set arrives then after just 22 minutes with the first three games that are a real nightmare: Medvedev breaks in the opening game, keeps the serve at zero and then places another break, to the advantages after being 40-0 ahead. The Russian seemed to be a perfect machine, capable of orienting the match at will thanks to very angled and precise trajectories, like a true cross-country player, one of Daniil’s peculiarities, who even knows how to exalt himself on the fast.

In the second set, anyone who thought of a relaxed Medvedev will be denied: the Russian is a cyclone, obviously determined to make Sinner understand what the air is like at the top of world tennis. The world number two does not give up even a point, touches another break at the start of the second set, but the blue is in the game and makes PalaAlpitour dream by snatching the opponent’s serve in the fifth game, at the fourth break ball.

Daniil redeems himself immediately with the counterbreak, but now he is playing point by point: Sinner trembles in his batting rounds, while Medvedev is more solid. The final at the tie break is inevitable and Sinner wins at the last point: 7-5.

By now SInner has found his own tennis made of sudden accelerations and search for lines, so the break of the fifth game of the decisive set is not too surprising: it seems the turning point, the Italian keeps the service at zero in the next game, but does not count. with the anger, the pride and the class of Medvedev that returns by magic that of the first set winning three consecutive games. Still ends in the tiebreak, Jannik has the match point on 6-5, but does not exploit it and loses 10-8.

Atp Finals, Ruud and Rublev fighting for the last place in the semifinals

With this success Medvedev becomes the first to win three games in the 2021 Finals. On Friday he will try Novak Djokovic, who will challenge the already eliminated Cameron Norrie, another alternate took over from the injured Stefanos Tsistipas.

There will be much more pathos in the other challenge, the one between Andrei Rublev And Casper Ruud who will compete for the last ticket for the semifinals and the possibility of facing Medvedev. The other semi-final will see Djokovic and world number three Sascha Zverev face off.

