Sinner-McEnroe, where are we? Between Jannik and John it is already agreed: “I’d like to work on it” – Corriere.it

from Marco Calabresi

Jannik Sinner he amazed everyone with his early talent and not even 21 years old has reached already for the fourth time the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament. But he also succeeded in another enterprise: to talk about the transfer market even in a sport in which you play alone. The market is obviously that of the coaches or, in this case, of the collaborators, because a coach (indeed, a teacher), Sinner has it and is also good. As soon as he arrived in Melbourne, Sinner had revealed that “soon there will be another person in my team” who will join Riccardo Piatti, the athletic trainer Dalibor Sirola and the physiotherapist Claudio Zimaglia.

The toto-collaborators started immediately, and a few winks in the past made John McEnroe think. Who, at the first opportunity, did not deny: «I am available for a part-time job to help Jannik become a great player, which I believe will happen, regardless of whether I coach him or not – his words -. I told Riccardo Piatti that if he sometimes wants my help for this splendid Italian player, to improve him and help him grow, I would be very happy ». The same question was asked of Sinner, and he didn’t dribble either: “When John speaks, we all know he is a legend, he has won many tournaments. So yes I would, let’s see what comes out ».

The match against the Japanese-American Taro Daniel, on the other hand, resulted in a victory but by no means taken for granted

, also because Sinner made more mistakes than usual; because after a start that had hinted at a health walk, he got stuck on the game of an opponent who in the qualifiers had killed one Italian after another (Arnaboldi, Moroni and Caruso, later rescued) and Murray too.

After avoiding the coat (losing the second set “only” 6-1), Jannik got back on track and at the end of the third set he even let out a scream not from him, which would have echoed throughout its Val Pusteria. Instead everything is okay, with the scoreboard that puts an opponent in front of him who evokes only good memories, even if this time he will play away: when Sinner faced the Australian Alex De Minaur (Milan 2019, Sofia 2020) he always won the tournament.

We would be content to see him in the quarterfinals in Melbourne, a goal achieved by blue male tennis players only three times in history: Giorgio De Stefani in 1935, Nicola Pietrangeli in 1957 and Cristiano Caratti in 1991. We don’t have a single card to play, but two: were both winners, Italy would bring two players back to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam after 49 years from Roland Garros 1973, Panatta (who went to the semifinals) and Bertolucci. The first, our tennis will be played on Sunday around 10.30, with Matteo Berrettini on the pitch against the Spaniard Carreño Busta. Cappuccino, brioche and tennis: this is becoming a good habit.