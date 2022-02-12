Sinner-Piatti, air of crisis: divorce in sight?

Sinner, what’s going on? The Italian number two, out in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after a clear defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas, has not yet returned to the field and we certainly won’t see him until at least 21 February when the Dubai tournament begins. Almost a month of absence from the fields for him, who also had Covid immediately after Australia, is still rather strange. On social media, he has never been seen again, except to comment on Olympic feats or wear new outfits, and it seems that at the origin of everything there may be a crisis with Riccardo Piatti, his mentor.

the indiscretion

–

Nothing has leaked from the team, but radiotennis has started in the last few hours with a whisper that would be rapidly turning into a cry: the farewell between student and teacher would be near. A partnership that began when Jannik was just 13 years old and which seemed very solid until a few days ago. The defeat against Tsitsipas in Australia, however, must have left its mark and even a few days earlier, during the third round match with Taro Daniel, the player had repeatedly invited his corner to remain calm, an attitude never seen before. The announcement of the “divorce” could be a matter of hours, but there is another, less serious scenario that could emerge. Sinner, who had already ventilated him in Melbourne, could rely on a super coach (Becker?) While still keeping Piatti by his side.