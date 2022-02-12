Sinner-Piatti is goodbye? The reasons for the crisis with the coach, the arrival of a supercoach, the outburst in Melbourne- Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi

Something broke between Jannik and the coach who threw him. The blue, number 10 in the world, wants a former player to have psychological help and fill the gap with the greatest. The totonomi on the talent continues: Ljubicic discarded

I use my head, but you have to stay calm !. The Melbourne vent against his corner, at the end of a first set with the Japanese Taro Daniel which had become more complicated than expected, became an annoying stomach ache. And certainly the positivity at Covid just returned to Italy (withdrawn from Rotterdam and Marseille) does not improve the mood. Something broke between the top 10 youngest in the world rankings, Jannik Sinner, and the coach who took him by the hand to the top, once the snowball had rolled down from the Alto Adige mountains towards the Bordighera academy.

Radio dressing room talks about a mutual intolerance between the pupil scorned by the lesson of Tsitsipas in the semifinal of the Australian Open and eager to improve, make that qualitative leap necessary to be at the level of the strongest, and the veteran teacher who has identified in the Jannik’s talent the viaticum towards that Grand Slam never, up to now, conquered as a coach. The objectives that coincide do not always produce lasting marriages and stomach aches can be healed, true and desirable, for a problem there. And it must be resolved quickly.

The key, or the casus bellirevolves around the figure of the super coachthe great ex that the best have endowed with in recent years (Lendl with Murray, Edberg and Ljubicic with Federer, Becker and Ivanisevic with Djokovic, Moya with Nadal, Enqvist who has just joined the Tsitispas team), often a Slam winner , one there is more psychological support than technical help, in short, someone who is able to explain to the player how to behave on the break ball in the final of a Major: not by hearsay, for being there. The irresistible progression of the 2003 class of Carlos Alcaraz (one year and 262 days younger than Sinner) led by comet Juan Carlos Ferrero, king of Paris and finalist at the US Open in 2003, convinced Jannik of the need for a luxury tutor , a desire received a little through gritted teeth by Piatti, who if he did not lose the centrality in the Sinner project would still see a further voice ringing in the ears of his pupil. It was Jannik himself who caused the fuss in Melbourne (Soon you will know who my super coach …) with a naive exit, the availability and chatter offered by John McEnroe were greeted with a certain annoyance by Piatti, who loves facts more than words, andunderstatement more than nine-column titles. But in short, the red baron forced into the pits by Covid in the queue of a fast improvised in Sesto Pusteria fry, the ATP 500 in Dubai (without the obligation of vaccine: in the Emirates awaited the return of the number one Djokovic after the expulsion from ‘ Australia) presses, tennis does not wait for anyone, not even the boy predestined for great things, lately a bit too conditioned by the likes and comments of the followers on Instagram.

If it is right that Sinner continues to work and grow with Piatti, the right man in the right place, the announcement of the talent that will support him is imminent. A Swede (Norman), a Spaniard (Bruguera), that brilliant Mac caciarone, the great return of Lendl, a new entry we haven’t thought of? Certainly the name on everyone’s lips, Ivan Ljubicic, he pulls himself out of trials. still, officially, the coach of an elderly Federer on the verge of retirement, Matteo Berrettini’s manager, who becomes Sinner’s super coach, perhaps killing his former coach Riccardo Piatti with a terrible patricide, seems in fact too much. Even for a Bildungsroman like this.