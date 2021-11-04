Sinner renounces the Next Gen Finals.

Jannik Sinner will not participate in the Isp Next Gen Finals in Milan and the Danish Holger Rune will take his place. The defeat of Cameron Norrie today at the Masters 1000 in Paris Bercy leaves the race for 9th place open as a first reserve. If the 8th place useful to participate in the Turin tournament is now hanging by a thread and will depend on the result of Hubert Hurkacz in tomorrow’s quarter-finals (14.00 live Sky Sport) against the Australian James Duckworth, the ninth is largely within reach and for this reason Sinner has chosen to play the ATP250 in Stockholm at the start next week. “I’ll see what to do – Jannik said after yesterday’s defeat against Alcaraz in Bercy’s second round -. If I don’t have any chance then I’ll play Next Gen, otherwise I’ll try Stockholm.”

Doubt Tsitsipas

By gaining access as a first reserve to the Nitto Atp Finals, Sinner could still enter the eight of the tournament in the event of some last-minute forfeits. If Djokovic has confirmed that he wants to be there, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas has questioned his recovery in time for the Turin appointment due to a problem with his right arm: “It’s a problem I’ve had for years, I don’t want to specify what it is – he explained after retiring against Popyrin in the 2nd tunnel -. I hope to recover in time for the Finals which are an appointment that I really care about “. It appears that the world’s number 3 has fluid effusion inflammation and will need to take a week off before returning to training. The Greek has already won the “Masters” tournament in 2019 by beating Dominic Thiem in the final.