Sinner surprised by Alcaraz in Paris-Bercy: the ATP Finals are further away. Now the ‘hope’ is Tsitsipas

He stops when he was not supposed to, that is at the first obstacle, the path of Jannik Sinner in the eighth and last ATP Masters 1000 of the year, which is being held on the fast indoor circuit of the Palais Omnisport in Paris-Bercy. The 20 year old from Sesto Pusteria, n. 9 ATP, was eliminated in the second round by 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in two sets with a score of 7-6 (1), 7-5.

It was the generational challenge, the two promises of tennis for the next ten years. For Sinner it is a doubly bitter defeat, because he also slips in the standings, now he is virtually no. 10 of the world. And then there is the Turin issue: this knockout could jeopardize the qualification for the ATP Finals in Turin. Sinner was in fact forced to win after his closest rival, the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, had beaten American Tommy Paul 7-5, 7-6 (4). And, if desired, the victory of the English Cameron Norrie (who beat another American, Reilly Opelka by 6-3, 6-4) creates further anxiety, being a pursuer even if still distant.

The problem now is that Sinner has been overtaken by Hurkacz: the Pole has regained the eighth position and today he is qualified for Turin. Sinner would only be reserve. Now the South Tyrolean must hope that the Pole will be defeated by the German Koepfer, but he is not the favorite. And therefore Hurkacz could stretch further. After Bercy there will be only one other tournament, Stockholm. But fate is no longer in Sinner’s hands (and racket).

However, luck could come to the aid of the boy trained by Riccardo Piatti: Stefanos Tsitsipas injured his arm in the evening, and the Greek made it known that he was not sure of his presence in Italy. It is evident how the place he would leave free would be very comfortable for Sinner. But, obviously, it is neither beautiful nor sporty, to bet on the misfortunes of others, and it certainly is not the style of the blue tennis player.

Lorenzo Musetti also defeated. The 19-year-old from Carrara, n.67 ATP, fished out as a lucky loser, was beaten by the Australian James Duckworth, n.55 in the ranking. 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in just over two hours of play. For him now the Next Gen in Milan are on the horizon.