Sinner targets another great dream: the Davis Cup

All madly in love with Jannik Sinner. The young blue star shone at the ATP Finals in Turin, confirming that he is destined to become one of the best tennis players in the world. The South Tyrolean season is not finished yet.

After the ATP Finals, Sinner in the Davis Cup

The adventure at the ATP Finals in Turin (where he took the place of the injured Matteo Berrettini) ended with a defeat, head held high, with Daniil Medvedev, world number 2: “It was great to play in Turin, of course I would not have wanted to enter in this way with Matteo forced to retire. The experience is positive, now I will see how to improve, using the experience made here. I am very curious to see what awaits me in the future ”, his words in the post match conference. In fact, Jannik Sinner’s future is already written. No rest (which by the way would be more than deserved) but another great appointment to face at best, or the Davis Cup. Curiously, the challenges facing Italy are still scheduled in Turin.

Davis Cup, Sinner wants to do the best

The appointment is, in fact, still at the Pala Alpitour in Turin where, from 26 to 28 November, the matches valid for group E (Italy, the United States and Colombia). The formula is simple: to access the quarter-finals and, therefore, the final phase of the tournament (scheduled in Madrid), it is necessary to win your group or finish between the two best runners-up of the six groups. The Italy of captain Filippo Volandri, considering Matteo Berrettini’s injury, will focus heavily on Jannik Sinner, on his debut with the blue jersey: “I can’t wait to play for Italy, I want to give my best for the team, to be part of it and win for our country. We hope to succeed, but we can be sure of one thing: we will give 100% ”, the words of the South Tyrolean, called to lead Italy towards great goals in the Davis Cup.

Davis Cup, confidence in the blue group

In its history, Italy has won once the Davis Cup, way back in 1976. Six times, she surrendered in the final. The last was reached in 1998 (Sweden’s victory with a sharp 4-1). In this edition, the team of captain Filippo Volandri seems to have what it takes to try to go all the way. In addition to the talent of Jannik Sinner, there is a lot of confidence in the means ofexpert Fabio Fognini. Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego are also young people with important ambitions, eager to shine in blue. Should Matteo Berrettini’s forfeit be confirmed, Simone Bolelli would complete the blue Davis Cup team. A quality group that, pushed by the Italian public, could really surprise everyone.

