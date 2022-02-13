Sinner, the new coach in place of Piatti is Vagnozzi, waiting for the super coach Norman author of the “miracle” Wawrinka- Corriere.it

After the sensational break with Riccardi Piatti, the new team takes shape with which the world number 10 (fresh from Covid) will debut from 21 February in Dubai







Simone Vagnozzi coachwaiting for the Swede Magnus Norman (45 years old, former n.2 in the world ranking, already author of the Wawrinka miracle: 3 Grand Slam titles in the era of the Immortals) as a super coach.

This would be Jannik Sinner’s plan in these days of open crisis with Riccardo Piatti, the coach who welcomed him to the Bordighera academy when he was 14. Sinner is training in Montecarlo (where he lives) with Vagnozzi, new entry in the staff of the red baron. 38 years old, from Ascoli Piceno, ex n. 161 of the ATP rankings, in 2018 he had achieved the best result as a coach: at Roland Garros, in two roaring weeks, he accompanied Marco Cecchinato to the semifinal of the Parisian Grand Slam, defeating two seeded heads (Carreno Busta and Goffin) on the way to the fourth of final against Novak Djokovic, beaten in four sets. Then Cecchinato, who thanks to that result had entered the top 30 of the ranking, will be defeated in the semifinals by Thiem. A sensational ride.



Tennis enthusiasts should not miss the fact that, as a player, Vagnozzi was coached by Massimo Sartorithe technician from Veneto with whom Andreas Seppi grew up to become a top 20, the talent scout who first reported Sinner’s talents to Piatti, who then invited the South Tyrolean to audition (passed) in Bordighera. Once Jannik passed under the exclusive supervision of Piatti and his men (Volpini and Brandi), Sartori worked at the academy before leaving and founding a school for young talents in Vicenza, his hometown.

A non-random intertwining of storiesa future – protagonists Sinner who is in a frenzied haste to grow up, Vagnozzi for the first time struggling with a top 10 (Cecchinato at the highest state n.16 and with very different perspectives than Jannik) and Norman who has a reputation as a serious worker and tireless (in addition to bringing as a dowry a brother who enjoys an excellent reputation in the circuit as a physiotherapist: Sinner, in fact, has the problem of replacing the excellent Claudio Zimaglia and Dalibor Sirolawhich would remain in Bordighera, loyal to Piatti) – all to be built.

It begins on 21 February at the ATP 500 in Dubai, where (without a vaccine requirement) world number one Novak Djokovic will return after the Australian misadventures. Also on the entry list are Rublev, Aliassime, Hurkacz, Shapovalov and Karatsev. An interesting crash test for Jannik and his new team.

