Sinner, the story of Vagnozzi the new coach after Piatti

The announcement of the farewell between Jannik Sinner and Riccardo Piatti could arrive during the day. The player has been training for a few days in Montecarlo with Simone Vagnozzi. The former coach of Marco Cecchinato was a Challenger level player, able to reach the best ranking of 161 in the world in 2011 and retired from the field in 2015. Together with the Palermitan he lived the ride of Roland Garros 2018, with the historic victory against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and the semifinal then lost to Dominic Thiem.

In 2021 he closed his collaboration with Stefano Travaglia who entered the top 100 with him and then climbed up to number 60 in the world. After the end of this adventure, the coach said he was looking for a relaunch on the circuit, with important ambitions and a high-level player and, above all, to be inspired by the Piatti model.

The big chance – Last summer, while he was looking after his young talents at the San Benedetto del Tronto academy, he told Federtennis: “I took some time for myself. Now I feel ready to leave again, I want to start traveling again. , to go back to coaching in the circuit without speeding up the times, I’m in no hurry. I wish I could dedicate myself to a project that has important objectives at the base “, a precise desire:” I would like an ambitious player, hungry for results, ready to enter field with a knife between his teeth, to sell his skin dearly at every match, fight to win important tournaments and enter the top ten tennis players in the world “. In short, said fact, the important occasion has red hair, he is 20 years old and is a top 10 named Jannik Sinner. A great opportunity, of course, but also a great responsibility.

The team – Waiting to be joined by a “super coach” Magnus Norman, “Vagno” will also have the responsibility of composing a team prepared to manage the physique of the Val Pusteria rush. In recent years, since he was just 14, the athletic trainer Dalibor Sirola and the physiotherapist and osteopath Claudio Zimaglia have taken care of him. Two important pawns in the training of the athlete capable of climbing the rankings up to the top 10 without physical hitches. It seems that Jannik would have liked to take them with him in his new life as an adult, away from the home of the coach-father Piatti, but the two professionals would have expressed the will to remain at the Bordighera base. The preparation could be Umberto Ferrara, who has followed Cecchinato for years and is a trusted man of Vagnozzi.

