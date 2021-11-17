Sinner to the ATP Finals, qualify for the semifinals if … the combinations
Show debut for Jannik Sinner at the Atp Finals, with the success in two sets (6-2, 6-2) against the Polish Hurkacz. The blue, who took over from the injured Berrettini, can still hope for qualification to the semifinals in the Red group. Sinner will have to win also against the Russian Medvedev, but will get the pass for the next round only in case of Zverev’s defeat against Hurkacz. In fact, the regulation of the Atp Finals provides that in case of finishing with equal points, count the greater number of games played.
Sinner is the 14th player to take over from tournament in progress in the Finals draw since 1996. No reserve has ever won the qualification for the semifinals. In 1998 Greg Rusedski (called to take the place of Agassi) won the matches against Corretja and Henman but did not qualify for the highest number of games played by the Spanish and English.
The reserves at the ATP Finals, the previous ones
- 1996: Thomas Enqvist takes over from Andre Agassi (one win and one defeat)
- 1997: Thomas Muster takes over from Greg Rusedski (two defeats), Tim Henman takes over from Sergi Bruguera (one win)
- 1998: Albert Costa takes over from Marcelo Rios (two defeats), Greg Rusedski takes over from Andre Agassi (two wins)
- 2002: Thomas Johansson takes over from Andre Agassi (one defeat)
- 2005: Mariano Puerta takes over from Rafael Nadal (three defeats), Fernando Gonzalez takes over from Andre Agassi (one win and one defeat)
- 2008: Radek Stepanek takes over from Andy Roddick (two defeats)
- 2011: Janko Tipsarevic takes over from Andy Murray (two defeats)
- 2014: David Ferrer takes over from Milos Raonic (one defeat)
- 2016: David Goffin takes over from Gael Monfils (one defeat)
- 2017: Pablo Carreno Busta takes over from Rafael Nadal (two defeats)