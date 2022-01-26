Sinner-Tsitsipas Australian Open 2022: time and where to see it on TV – Sport – Tennis

Melbourne, January 25, 2022 – Jannik Sinner will be the protagonist of the challenge of the quarter-finals of the Australian Open scheduled for tomorrow, when he will face the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas at 5 am Italian. The very young blue talent will have the opportunity to reach Matteo in the semifinals Berrettini, albeit on the other side of the board, where he could face the winner between Medvedev And Auger-Aliassime. The South Tyrolean is back from the victory over the landlord de Minaur, arrived in three sets, and from previous matches against the American Johnson, the Japanese Daniel and the Portuguese Sousa, all won in three sets with the exception of the one against the Asian. It has been more tiring so far the path of Tsitsipas, who left one set on the street against Baez and Paire and only beat Fritz in five sets. This is the first comparison between number 4 and number 10 of the ATP ranking in a terrain other than clay.

Sinner-Tsitsipas: schedules and tv programming

The quarter-final of the Australian Open between Sinner And Tsitsipas will start no earlier than 5 am in the Italian morning of 26 January 2022. It will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne with live on Eurosport 1 and streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go and DAZN.

Read also: Winter Olympics, Michela Moioli will be standard bearer