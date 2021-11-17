Sinner, two hours of training and autographs after the victory

Jannik’s coach: “He is the hottest player at the moment, against Medvedev it will be a good test”

From our correspondent Federica Cocchi

The day after the clear victory against his friend Hurkacz in the Red Group of the Nitto Atp Finals, Jannik Sinner resumed the “usual” routine. Wake up calmly, treatments, training. Two hours in the afternoon, at Sporting, with sparring Jerome Kym, 18-year-old Swiss semifinalist at the Us Open Junior this year. One who hits hard. Relaxed atmosphere, with a curious butterfly dodging the broadsides of the champion, never so smiling. Thanks to the victory last night, but above all to the party that the Turin public, orphan of Matteo Berrettini, reserved for him.

The thought that Jannik had for the Roman champion, stopped by an abdominal injury, also surprised coach Piatti: “He certainly hadn’t planned it – said Jannik’s coach -. On the contrary, he surprised us too. He is a boy who he does not often express his emotions, but Matteo’s story certainly struck him. They do the same job, they work to achieve certain results and no one better than them can understand what it feels like “. In the morning another post on Instagram to show his closeness to Matteo: “I’m sorry for this situation and for what you are going through, for sure it is not an easy moment and I would not want a friend like you to be experiencing all this. Last night for me it was incredible. It is difficult to describe what I felt entering the pitch: the darkness, the roar of the crowd, the applause … the affection and support I felt throughout the match will remain in my heart forever. Thank you. ” . Berretto’s response, still wounded more in the heart than in the abdomen, was a little heart. A sign that the blow is still very hot.

Affection – The affection, the choruses, the “Po po po” the “Jannik Jannik”, that deafening love that echoes in your chest could have been the turning point for Sinner. Who perhaps felt “forgiven”, provided there was something to forgive, for the no in Tokyo: “In the summer he was upset, he had to give up the Games and it is obvious that he suffered from it. Some attacks hurt him, but the his answer is always the same: work, take the field and give everything. And yesterday’s party healed that wound “. Another evening as a protagonist awaits him, tomorrow against Daniil Medvedev, a good final exam beyond the qualification dream: “He lost twice with him. And the second time he already played better. I’m curious to see how it will go this time and for this I am happy that they face each other. Because it is true that Djokovic is the strongest player in the world, but Medvedev is the hottest and fastest growing player at the moment. ” The result will count relatively, the qualification is an almost impossible dream but the Top 10 goal has been achieved: “Playing the Finals and entering the Top 10 was the goal at the beginning of the year. But we don’t have to feel we have arrived, the road is still long. . This was just one step of the climb. ” There are nine more …

