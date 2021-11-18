Sinner, what a sight. Dominates Hurkacz and dreams of the semifinal

The match starts uphill for Sinner: suffers the advance of Hurkacz as soon as he shortens a shot in exchange, as in the second game, when he is forced to cancel the first break point of the match. Having entered the game, from the third game Sinner begins to work on Hurkacz’s flanks, setting in motion his suffocating pressing, ball after ball, more and more intense. The Pole chases but does not contain, and concedes two break points at 15-40. A backhand error condemns Hurkacz to the break, Sinner goes on 2-1 and serves.

With a badly wrong smash the blue complicates his life in the fourth game, and faces another break point. Thanks to his pace and intensity Jannik leads Hubert to the error, but the game is complicated. An error under the net, making the timing of the attack wrong, costs Riccardo Piatti’s pupil the second break point of the game, but he is precise in his push and consolidates the advantage.

Sinner becomes overwhelming in the middle phase of the set, at the bottom it is a hellish machine, Hurkacz is unable to get out of the grip imposed by his rival. The Pole tries to throw himself forward, but without success, so much so that the blue tears Hubert’s service game again, closing perfectly in flight after a tight dribble. 4-1 Sinner with double break. The blue closes 6-2 at the fourth set point. 9 wins by Sinner and 14 errors by Hurkacz they are the exact photo of a set led by blue and dominated on the playing field.