Sinner’s words are worth more than a thousand comments. All that remains is to wait

“I have to improve my tennis if I want to reach the level of players like this. This is the goal of the season. Improving tennis in general. Okay, he played very well today. But physically I have to work, then I have to gain experience, I have to know how to do more things. To beat players of this level, what I do now is not enough“. Words and music by Jannik Sinner, number ten in the world.

Words spoken a few minutes later the clear defeat suffered against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2022. Words that demonstrate, if ever there was still a need, the degree of maturity, awareness and clarity of this twenty-year-old boy who speaks like a veteran and who has already brought home results that many of the aforementioned veterans do not even dream of an entire career.

The analysis of the defeat is perfect: “I tried to play on his backhand, but he expected it. Then I tried a few times to go down the line in reverse, maybe I should have done it a little more, but he found the right countermeasures. There is little to say. He played better and we have to accept that. This game makes me realize that I miss a lot to get to this level. We have to accept it and we go on hoping to be able to play many other important matches against the best in the world. And if I lose like this again, I will go back to work again ”.

Let’s face it right away, for the avoidance of doubt: the defeat against Tsitsipas, despite what the bookmakers said, was there, we certainly can’t talk about an upset result. But the ways in which this defeat arrived – with total and uncontested domination by the Greek – no one expected them, perhaps not even Sinner. Instead, the number 4 in the world overturned the feelings of the eve, which saw him a little exhausted and in difficulty, and returned an almost supernatural image of his level of play.

A level against which, it must be honest, today’s Sinner is unable to resist. Of course, as he himself acknowledged, it could have served better. It could have been more effective in response. He could have managed the key moments of the match better. But at the moment the best Stefanos is stronger than the best Jannik, few doubts. And to reach these levels, the 20-year-old Italian still has to work hard.

So far Sinner has shown he can beat virtually any player on the circuit, even players with experience to sell to a first-rate career behind him. But to compete with the top players he has to improve. In his career so far, against the Big Six (forgive the oversimplification) he won once against Zverev and once against Tsitsipas. Both victories came in 2020, when the surprise effect played a fundamental role. In the remaining matches against the two just mentioned and against Djokovic, Nadal and Medvedev he always lost (he never played against Federer).

Perhaps, but we say it without any critical meaning towards the team that made it grow, it also takes a change of pace in terms of technical, tactical and mental preparation, as well as physical. The super-name that is being talked about so much could help. By the way, what is this name? “You will see it later – Sinner answers slyly at the press conference – I already know. I am someone who always wants to improve. When I win I’m very happy but when I lose I want to understand why and I immediately want to go out on the pitch and try things out. ” The mentality is the right one, but this is known.