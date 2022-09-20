Entertainment

Sinsemilia hits the road, Yodélice returns and Britney Spears pissed off Katy Perry!

For more than 15 years you have been singing their great hit by heart:

Mike and Riké from Sinsemilia go on the road with a funny and musical show in which they will share their “Souvenirs de Saltimbanques”. First date of the tour: October 7 in Chambéry, then a grand tour of France and a visit to Paris at the European on April 8, 2023!

In 2009 Yodelice squatted all the radios with “Sunday with a flu”. Big success at the time, nomination for the Victoires de la Musique, two albums in 2010 and 2013 and then nothing! Yodélice has gone dormant! 9 years laterthe alarm clock just rang with a new song”keep running“… the new album smells good!

And go like in our best bachelorette parties, let’s end with Britney Spears !

Big drama on Britney’s Instagram account! For 8 days everyone has wanted to Britney who called Christina Aguilera fat in a story, and as indeed Christina took over some dessert recently BUT that, really, between colleagues it does not happen, Britney had to apologize! So far so good but Katy Perry decided to unsubscribe from his Instagram account anyway. What is Katy Perry doing in this story? I’ll let you know when I find it!

Have a nice day, and don’t forget to sing!

