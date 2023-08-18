Sinusitis and erectile dysfunction according to a study – El Sol de Puebla, this is their connection

There are a large number of such diseases around the world may or may not be related And sometimes they’re so different that we can’t imagine they go together, as in the case of sinusitis and erectile dysfunction.

A recently published study titled Chronic sinusitis and risk of erectile dysfunction (to its translation in Spanish) which suggests that there may be a close relationship between the two diseases, even in that they specify that chronic sinusitis is usually associated with decreased quality of lifewhich consists of sexual health.

What is sinusitis and erectile dysfunction?

sinusitis is nothing more than fluid accumulation in the sinuses, This causes the spread of microbes. is regularly viralbut it can also arise from the appearance bacteria.

On the other hand, erectile dysfunction is a medical condition limits the ability to maintain an erection having sex and having certain factors that make them more prone to suffer it as men old agetill use of certain drugsissues psychological or emotional And this overweight or consume Tobacco.

40 to 70 percent of men will present with some form of erectile dysfunction and/or ejaculation difficulties in their lives.

Sinusitis and erectile dysfunction may be related

This study was based on collecting information 17,000 peoplesome of these were the ones that had the treatment to deal with erectile dysfunction and the results they gave were the same More than 700 people were suffering from respiratory diseaseBut even within that group, More than 500 people also had problems related to their penis.

“We found that chronic rhinosinusitis was significantly associated with erectile dysfunction and that this association remained significant even when the interval between chronic rhinosinusitis diagnosis and treatment of erectile dysfunction was restricted.” reports the study.

But this isn’t the only study done, because in another it’s entitled Increased rate of sexual dysfunction due to increased severity of nasal obstruction in patients with chronic rhinosinusitisThey mention:

“There is a significant inverse relationship between the severity of nasal obstruction and sexual function. In CRS (chronic sinusitis) there is a decline in sexual function with increasing severity of nasal obstruction. CRS patients also have lower sexual function scores than healthy control men.

Which begs the question, what do they have in common so that scientists can investigate about it, Both conditions involve inflammation. And blood vessel damageDue to which the blood flow decreases.

Whatever the case, the recommendation is always see a specialist doctor So that proper treatment of disease can be done in the area.