Siphon Filter reboot and an open world Resistance among the rejected projects – Nerd4.life

During the latest podcast by David Jaffe, author of Twisted Metal and God of War, they participated Jeff Rosse and John Garvin, respectively former Studio Director of Sony Bend and game director of Days Gone, which unveiled some interesting background on potential projects that the studio was considering before 2020 and which apparently failed for various reasons. Among these are mentioned a reboot of Siphon Filter, a new open world Resistance and the sequel to Days Gone.

According to Ross, Sony Bend initially proposed a Days Gone 2, but probably the uninspiring reviews for the first chapter and the sales deemed below expectations, even though the game apparently sold eight million copies, convinced Sony to reject the project and instead proposing to the studio to make a Siphon Filter.

However, Ross explains that at the time he had no idea in mind to make a reboot of the series and therefore relaunched a new chapter of the shooter series. Resistance characterized by an open world structure.

“Are there any other IPs we could have used? And the only one we had was Siphon Filter. But honestly I have zero ideas on how to reboot Siphon Filter, I wasn’t interested in the project at all,” says Jeff Ross. “I had proposed making an open world Resistance that was going to be fucking cool. They weren’t (Sony executives) interested in that either. They wanted anything but a Days Gone 2.”

A promotional image of Resistance 2

Ross adds that even if Bend did a prototype Siphon Filter, he wasn’t sure he would get Sony’s blessing. He is even convinced that the proposal was never genuine, but rather that it served to keep the team busy on something.

Recall that Ross and Garvin have left Sony Bend for a few years already, so they don’t know exactly what the studio is currently working on (or maybe they can’t tell).