Siprosa is part of the Council for Certification and Recertification of Medical Specialties – Ministry of Public Health of Tucumán

During the morning of today, the Minister of Public Health, Dr. Luis Medina Ruiz, participated in these instances. This Council is made up of three more institutions: the Medical Circle of the South, the Medical Association and the Faculty of Medicine.

In this regard, the President of the Council for Certification and Recertification of Medical Specialties, Dr. Maria Veronica Coccioli, said: “There are four representatives designated by resolution and they are the ones dedicated to certifying and recertifying medical specialties. This is a voluntary act, where processes are opened every year. Every time a doctor performs one of these actions, it has a duration of five years, then the process is reopened.

At the same time he added: “For this we are convening expert tribunals that evaluate the number of points that the person who is going to recertify has or the curriculum of the one who is going to certify for the first time, in this case, for the specialty of Medicine. Family The court is made up of our Minister of Public Health, who was taking an exam today.

Following this line, Coccioli stressed that this is a voluntary instance, in which some processes are massive, generally in core specialties such as surgery, clinic, pediatrics, gynecology and family medicine. “These are specialties where the number of enrollees we have is important and there are many smaller ones such as electrophysiology, medical auditing to give a few examples,” she stressed.

“If the doctor is going to certify for the first time, and has a specialty degree from a university, he certifies directly, if he does not have a specialty from a university, he must take an exam. It consists of 100 multiple choice questions that are executed by the court of experts, which is summoned representing all the entities of the province and must be approved with 70 percent. In the event that he certifies, the next instances will already be recertifications and that is renewed every five years, in this case he does not give up, he simply presents a grid where he must collect approximately 1000 points to demonstrate that during those five years the doctor has continued to update himself, In this way, we ensure that there is continuous updating in the career of the medical specialist, which provides quality to the professional”, concluded Coccioli.

