Siren Eyes is the most viral eyeliner on TikTok

Something between the ‘foxy eyes’ and the ‘floating eyeliner’, a make-up artist friend tries to clarify for me. It is understood. The point is to say it in English and make it sound super new (whether it is or not).

The viral technique known as ‘siren eyes‘ is neither more nor less than a very very sensual eyeliner which is distinguished from other techniques by being particularly easy for clumsy hands with the brush.

What is the Siren Eyes technique

It literally translates to ‘mermaid eyes’ but it’s still a very simple smoky eye shape. It seems that the American make-up artists have given her the last name of ‘mermaid’ for giving her look a thousand points of sensuality. Ok, we buy.

What the Siren Eyes technique achieves

The technique proposes a dramatic line that darkens just at the edges of the eyes and rises slightly like a corner but without a marked curve. It especially favors almond eyesnot so much to very round or excessively slanted eyes, since what you are looking for is to lengthen, tear and raise your gaze.

After make-up artists gave ‘siren eyes’ to celebrities like Bella Hadid, Zendaya or Megan Fox, the tiktokers have launched en masse to replicate the makeup trick and, to this day, it is already viral. The hashtag #sireneyes has racked up more than 491 million views since makeup artist and tiktoker Danielle Marcan (@daniellemarcan) uploaded a video tutorial recreating this look.

We like this option:

@millieleer Favorite eye look out there 🖤 #fyp #makeup #sireneyes #eyelinertutorial ♬ Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS) – Doja Cat

‘Siren eye’, step by step:

Step 1: Using a soft brush, apply light taupe eyeshadow to the lower lid, starting close to the lashes and blending towards the brow.

Step 2: Take a light gray or brown eyeshadow, blend the color along your upper lash line, and continue blending up and out like you would a regular wing.

Step 3: Take a small, soft brush and blend your eyeliner into the shadow you created earlier.

Step 4: To finish, take a sharp eye pencil and precisely follow the shape of the upper lash line to intensify the line.

With ‘siren eyes’ and without ‘siren eyes’:

@jacinta_spencer Siren eyes for life #sireneyes #doevsireneyes #makeuptransformation #foryou ♬ original sound – bernardo

Mini kit of basic products to copy the ‘siren eyes’ makeup technique

ECOTOOLS Eye Makeup Brush Set. We love it because in two pieces you have four options to outline, apply and blend powder or gel shadows and eyeliners. It is an intelligent, useful and tasty purchase… Do not let it escape.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Black Ink It is an eyeliner with a long and flexible tip with a waterproof formula and very high hold, an intense black tone and maximum coverage.

BEAUTY BLENDER Wing Man It is a fine brush with curved bristles for easy and precise eyeliner drawing that can be used with gel, liquid or powder formulas.

MAC Small Eyeshadow in a light taupe tone (cozy grey). Perfect for making the base of the eyelid and drawing the mermaid line on top. As it can be used dry as a thin veil of color, or wet for a more intense finish, it can be the one you use to make the first outline that the pencil will go over later.