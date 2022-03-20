Sirens wake up Ukraine: risk of air strikes on Kiev and Lviv

The one just spent in Ukraine it was a frantic night. Sirens have returned to sound in almost all regions. The risk of air raids it was shot almost everywhere, from Odessa to Kharkiv, from Zaporizhzhia and Sumy via Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr. The special ones are however Kiev and Lviv, the capital which has been besieged for days and the western city not far from the Polish border.

The sound of sirens

The situation is of particular concern a Lviv, which has to deal with the fourth anti-aircraft alarm in the last 24 hours. Here the sirens went off around 4.20 local time while the loudspeakers ordered the residents to run to the shelters.

In the meantime, in the night Volodymyr Zelensky posted a new video on his social channels. The siege of Mariupol will go down in history as an example of war crime, the Ukrainian president underlined in the film, speaking of “ an act of terror that will be remembered for centuries to come “Zelensky also announced that several political parties they will be suspended during martial law due to the war waged by the Russian Federation and the ties of some of them with this country. In particular, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has decided to suspend the activity of the “Opposition Platform – For Life”, “Sharia Party”, “Our”, “Opposition Bloc”, “Opposition of left “,” Union of Left Forces “,” State “,” Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine “. “Socialist Party”, “Socialists” and “Vladimir Saldo Bloc”.

About Mariupol, the Russian army continues its advance into the heart of the port city. As reported by the Kyiv Independent, Kremlin troops allegedly stopped a bus convoy bound for the aforementioned city to evacuate residents. According to reports from the Berdyansk city council, the convoy was on its way to the city from Zaporizhzhia to collect the fleeing Mariupol residents, but was reportedly stopped by the Russians near the village of Azovske, three kilometers from Berdyansk. The convoy would not be allowed to enter the city limits and the drivers were not allowed to stay overnight.

China responds to the United States

Away from the battlefields, the China replied to United States. The Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yistated that, regarding the war in Ukraine and in response to Joe Biden’s recent claims, “ time will show that China’s position is on the right side of history “.

“ China will continue to formulate independent judgments based on the merit of the matter and in an objective and fair attitude. We will never accept any external coercion and pressure and we also object to any unfounded accusations and suspicions against “our country, Wang told reporters, according to a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported by the international media.