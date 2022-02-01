Siri allows you to cast Potterian spells from your I-Phone

Fans of Harry Potter, the magical saga that continues to fascinate young and old, after the special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts (read our review at this article!) arrived on HBO Max January 1 with exclusive interviews with franchise stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton and others, they have another reason to get excited. In fact, a recent update of the feature Siri allows fans of the saga to use their iPhone to cast spells! But let’s see in more detail.

It’s time to cast spells thanks to Siri

Your Muggle days are just over because thanks to Siri, Apple’s assistant on iOS, you can now cast three spells directly from the world of Harry Potter! The only difference is that your “wand” is from Apple, not from Ollivander. The basic spells are Lumos, Nox And Accio.

Lumos is the spell that illuminates the tip of the magician’s wand so that he can see in the dark. Here, the end of the wand is the rear flash of your I-Phone. Then by saying, “Hey Siri, Lumos” you can turn on your wand. Unfortunately, “Lumos maxima” doesn’t work with Hey Siri, so you can’t use that spell to increase the power of the light.

Nox is the opposite spell of Lumos which then turns off the light from the tip of the wand or, in our case, the telephone. Just say “Hey Siri, Nox” every time you want to turn off the light.

Accio is the summoning spell, which commands an object towards the person casting the spell. In this case, what is summoned is an app and the phrase to use is: “Hey Siri, Accio (App name)”. This will automatically open the app if your I-Phone is already unlocked. If not, you need to use Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode to log into the app.

In addition to the 3 predefined spells, users can create custom spells with the Shortcuts feature (Shortcuts), making the possibilities endless. Examples of additional spells include Lumos Maxima to bring the flashlight to maximum brightness, Silencio to activate Do Not Disturb, Sonorus to turn up the volume to 100% e Quietus to lower it completely.

To set this up, you need to navigate to the Shortcuts app, tap the plus symbol in the top right corner and select Add Action. From here, you need to search for the function you want. After you tap Next and enter the shortcut name (in other words, the spell), you can start casting spells.

