SiriusXM debuts Wednesday (November 8) Billboard Music Awards Channel The biggest spotlight of the year Board The chart hit is serving as an all-inclusive soundtrack to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard Music Awards Channel will be broadcast on the SiriusXM app (channel 501) through November 20, with the Billboard Music Awards Weekend feature set to run on the satellite channel November 11, 17-20.

Channel to highlight 2023 Billboard Music Awards finalists, No. 1 hits of 2023 Board The chart year and past decade’s winners span across multiple genres, including flashback, pop, rock/alternative, R&B/hip-hop, country, Latin, dance/electronic, and Christian.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will take place throughout the BBMAs Board across social channels, as well as through BBMAs.watch, beginning November 19 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Taylor Swift is the top 2023 BBMAs finalist with nods in 20 categories, as determined by year-end performances BoardCharts (dated November 19, 2022 to October 21, 2023). Morgan Wallen and SZA are the runners-up with 17 entries each. He is followed by The Weeknd (16); Zach Bryan and Drake (14); Luke Combs (10); 21 Savage, Miley Cyrus and Metro Boomin (nine each); Beyoncé and Rema (seven each); Bad Bunny and Paso Pluma (six each); and Eslabon Armado, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, David Guetta, Karol G and Newzines (five each).

Billboard Music Awards Channel marks the latest partnership between SiriusXM and Board, First, Billboard #2 Countdown Channel Distinguished runner-up in Billboard Hot 100 history; Billboard Top 500 R&B Countdown Hits highlighted for Black Music Month; Billboard Women of Pop 1000 Countdown Honoring Women’s History Month; cupid countdown Made Valentine’s Day even sweeter; Billboard Top 112 Songs of Christmas Countdown Dashed through the sounds of the weather; And this Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits The biggest summer songs of all time on the Hot 100 are revisited.

Additionally, SiriusXM big 40 countdown8 in the ’80s, and Back in the Day Replay’90s to 9 are based on the historical weekly Hot 100 chart, with other current and classic charts counted down on channels including ’70s to 7, Prime Country and TikTok Radio.