SiriusXM rebrands to engage younger listeners

Radio has gone to the dogs…literally.

As part of a rebranding initiative unveiled this week, satellite radio-turned-audio company SiriusXM brought back its onetime mascot, the dog, which appeared on its logo years ago.

The return of the dog, which the company has named Stella, is part of a larger brand refresh for the audio brand that includes a new logo, a new consumer app with advanced technology, new content and new brand partnerships, most of which it Designed to attract the younger generation of listeners.

Getty Images for SiriusXM

Panoramic view: While SiriusXM’s primary audience is made up of radio-native Gen Said.

That group of consumers is far more familiar with streaming audio than radio listening, which is probably why SiriusXM’s rebrand includes not only a new design, but also an overhaul of its consumer app. Streaming-only app access will run $9.99 per month, which is less than what the company currently charges for its streaming packages.

“To connect with a new generation of listeners, we need to solve the barriers that exist in this group today and begin to transform our business,” Vitz said on stage. “Traditionally, auto manufacturers have served as our primary source for tests, and while this remains an important part of our business, over the years, consumer preferences have changed.”

Last month, SiriusXM reported that third-quarter revenue was nearly flat year over year, but said advertising revenue from music-streaming platform Pandora and its off-platform segment (which includes adtech tool AdsWizz and its non-owned-and-operated Is. Platform) grew by 3% year over year.

roll over: Aesthetically, the rebrand hinges on the idea that SiriusXM was “born in the sky,” SVP and chief development officer Suzie Watford said during the company’s presentation — a literal reference to the company’s satellites that broadcast radio to some customers. Does. The brand’s new logo features a star inside the “S”, which according to Watford represents the star Sirius, the brightest star in the sky which is sometimes called the “dog star”.

Speaking of dogs, Stella does not appear as part of SiriusXM’s new logo, but will appear from time to time “in fun and engaging ways across our communications and brand”, Watford said. She didn’t reveal exactly where Stella might stick her nose, but she did note that SiriusXM plans to launch “one of its biggest marketing campaigns ever” next year to show off its new branding.

There’s an app for that: One of the biggest obstacles in attracting younger listeners is the fact that they do not favor the genres in which SiriusXM channels specialize, because they “associate their tastes with the artists themselves”, says Chief Product and Technology Officer Joe Inzerillo said on stage. Based on that finding, SiriusXM will allow users to indicate music preferences by artist in addition to genre when they join the app so they can listen to channels based on their favorite artists.

In the app, users are dropped off to a personalized “For You” page and are able to listen to or browse customized audio content including music and programming from SiriusXM’s flagship radio service, music from Pandora, and podcasts from Stitcher. Are. Inzerillo said the new app will be introduced in December, with some features available by Dec. 14 and others rolling out next year.

Celebrity-Suite: During the unveiling event, SiriusXM announced a roster of new artist-based content, which may also help bring in younger listeners. Kelly Clarkson (who performed at the event), John Mayer and Shaggy will get their own SiriusXM channels where they will curate music selections, while existing channels will begin to feature temporary “takeovers” of approximately 200 artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B. . , and Metallica, said Scott Greenstein, president and CCO.

SiriusXM also announced new brand partnerships with Audible, Polestar and Hilton, aimed at further expanding its distribution in and out of cars.

“We know our service is simply unmatched in the market,” said Joe Verbrugge, chief commercial officer. “We just need to find new ways to connect with the right audiences.”