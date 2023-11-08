SiriusXM unveils new streaming app, logo and programming lineup

New channels coming for Kelly Clarkson, Ashley Flowers’ AudioChuck, John Mayer, Shaggy and more

SiriusXM introduced a new logo, a brand new app — along with an affordable monthly streaming plan — and a range of new channels and shows, all aimed at helping the company move beyond its satellite-radio roots.

The new SiriusXM streaming app will be available to customers in North America starting December 14 on Apple’s App Store, Google Play and Amazon Fire devices, with additional platforms and features in early 2024. According to the company, the app has been redesigned to provide a more personalized and easier-to-use “lean-back” streaming experience that puts content discovery at the forefront.

Along with the next-generation app, SiriusXM is introducing a new priced Streaming All Access plan at $9.99 per month. Currently, the company’s all-inclusive streaming-only plan costs $10.99/month. The news was announced Wednesday at the company’s “Next Generation” press and investor event at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.

With the launch of the new SiriusXM app, the company will introduce new guest DJ channel takeovers from more than 160 top artists and bands, including Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Alice Cooper, Luke Combs and Maren Morris.

SiriusXM announced new channels coming to the service, including the channels of Kelly Clarkson – who performed her hit “Since You’ve Been Gone” on the program – Shaggy, who also appeared on stage; Dolly Parton John Mayer; Smokey Robinson and true-crime podcaster Ashley Flowers; As well as James Corden’s previously announced show. The company concluded the event with a panel discussion with Clarkson, Flowers and Kevin Hart led by SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein, whose Laugh Out Loud radio comedy channel is currently on SiriusXM.

L to R: SiriusXM’s Scott Greenstein, Kevin Hart, Ashley Flowers, Kelly Clarkson

The event also featured Howard Stern, Conan O’Brien and Andy Cohen, each of whom has a long-term business agreement with SiriusXM.

“The launch of the new SiriusXM streaming experience is a significant moment in our history, ushering in a new era of innovation at our company,” said CEO Jennifer Weitz. “From can’t-miss live moments to the perfect soundtrack for any occasion, with the new SiriusXM, we’re keeping our differentiators at the forefront and welcoming a new generation of listeners to what they want. Like bringing him closer.”

The company shared a first look at the new logo and brand platform, which features a star placed in the SiriusXM name. “The new SiriusXM logo takes inspiration from the night sky, placing a star in the center of its iconic ‘S’ to represent Sirius, the ‘Dog Star,'” the company explained in a press release. “The new logo incorporates the concept of ‘Closer,’ a refreshed brand platform that aligns with the heart and soul of the SiriusXM brand.”

It also showed imagery and animation for its refreshed dog mascot, now named Stella:

Key features of the new SiriusXM app include:

Personalization and curation: Listeners will now see four curated sections: Music, Talk & Podcasts, Sports, and For You, a customized landing page for each listener.

Listeners will now see four curated sections: Music, Talk & Podcasts, Sports, and For You, a customized landing page for each listener. Advanced Content Search: New pages dedicated to teams, shows, channels, artists and more.

New pages dedicated to teams, shows, channels, artists and more. Reconstructed Playback: The new and improved media player will be optimized for each type of content, with new audio segments allowing listeners to skip to key moments; transcription and speed control for podcasts and on-demand talk content; Listen to live updates for sports and beyond; Advanced AirPlay and Casting; And bookmarks for podcasts.

The new and improved media player will be optimized for each type of content, with new audio segments allowing listeners to skip to key moments; transcription and speed control for podcasts and on-demand talk content; Listen to live updates for sports and beyond; Advanced AirPlay and Casting; And bookmarks for podcasts. Better Search: Advanced search capabilities will make it easier for users to quickly find who or what they are looking for; A new Search home page will provide curated recommendations.

Advanced search capabilities will make it easier for users to quickly find who or what they are looking for; A new Search home page will provide curated recommendations. Central Audio Library: The revamped Library feature will let users save their favorite content including live channels, on-demand audio and podcasts, as well as artists, bands, teams and leagues, with new offline listening and download capabilities.

The revamped Library feature will let users save their favorite content including live channels, on-demand audio and podcasts, as well as artists, bands, teams and leagues, with new offline listening and download capabilities. Interactive Onboarding: New customers will be able to customize their SiriusXM experience at sign-on by selecting favorite artists, genres, personalities, leagues and topics, then browse and sample tailored channel recommendations.

New original channels and shows coming to SiriusXM include: The Kelly Clarkson Connection, a year-round channel featuring her favorite music and the stories behind her two-decade-long hit catalog; an Audiochuck channel curated by Ashley Flowers, host of chart-topping podcasts including “Crime Junkie”; The Life with John Mayer channel (debuting November 22), hosted by the seven-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and featuring shows hosted by Mayer, DJ Diplo and producer Don Was; Dolly Parton’s Rockstar Radio Channel (launching November 15 and available for a limited time), featuring songs from her upcoming album “Rockstar” as well as old hits and select favorites; Smokey’s Soul Town, a new year-round channel now available and curated by renowned singer, songwriter and producer Smokey Robinson; and Shaggy’s Boombastic Radio, a new year-round channel curated by the GRAMMY-winning reggae icon.

Additionally, SiriusXM announced three new channels dedicated to different genres of music of the 2000s: The Flow, featuring music from the end of the millennium by artists such as Alicia Keys, Ciara, HER, John Legend, Khalid, Ne-Yo, and Usher; The latter includes R&B hits. , Flex2K, dedicated to 2000s hip-hop, featuring artists like 50 Cent, Drake, Nicki Minaj, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar; and Alt2K, which features alternative rock from Cage the Elephant, Coldplay, Fall Out Boy, Muse, The Killers and other artists.

Also at the event, the company also announced new and expanded distribution relationships. SiriusXM and Audible are teaming up to share content and give customers the opportunity to experience each other’s offerings as early as 2024. On the automotive front, SiriusXM said it has expanded its agreement with Polestar, which is expected to launch with the 360L in select model years 2024. Pole Star Vehicle.

And next year, SiriusXM is expected to be available to guests staying at select Hilton properties as part of the hotelier’s Connected Room Experience. This will allow Hilton guests to try out SiriusXM – control their in-room entertainment from the Hilton Honors app – and continue listening at home.