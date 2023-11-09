SiriusXM’s new streaming app ‘a fundamental reinvention of the entire tech platform.’ , Story

SiriusXM announced its new streaming app at the Next Generation Industry and Press Preview on Wednesday, which included not only long-awaited details on the app, but also a refreshed brand platform and logo, a new pricing plan, auto manufacturers and brands Also included were new collaborations with. And a sneak preview of upcoming celebrity-driven channels and shows.

The streaming app, which is planned to launch on December 14 on the App Store, Google Play and Amazon Fire devices for customers in the US and Canada, will be offered at a price of $9.99 per month, aimed at attracting the new generation. of SiriusXM listeners.

“The launch of the new SiriusXM streaming experience is a significant moment in our history, ushering in a new era of innovation at our company,” CEO Jennifer Witz said in her inaugural remarks at SiriusXM’s press preview. “This launch is just the beginning; We will continue to iterate and evolve our product offering over the next year and beyond. With the new SiriusXM, we’re keeping our differentiators at the forefront and welcoming a new generation of listeners, bringing them closer to what they love.”

More personalization, music discovery

The mission of the new app is to provide listeners with a more personalized and easy-to-use streaming experience with a focus on music discovery. New features include always-on personalization and curation, allowing deeper content discovery, a new media player optimized for each type of content, advanced search functions, better podcast listening, a central audio library allowing content to be saved, and interactive onboarding. Are included. With channel recommendations. Additional platforms and features will be announced by SiriusXM in early 2024.

“Now more than ever, consumers expect all devices, including the car, to work with their preferences, and as part of a journey of one continuous seamless experience.” said Joe Inzerillo, SiriusXM chief product and technology officer, who demonstrated several new features during the event. “This isn’t just a new skin on our consumer applications – it’s a fundamental rebuild of the entire technology platform, from identity and commerce to the integration of SiriusXM’s broadcast capabilities with Pandora’s music technology and the Stitcher podcast universe.”

During the event, SiriusXM Chief Development Officer Suzie Watford unveiled the company’s new brand platform, which includes a new logo with a star in the letter S for SiriusXM, promoting its mission of bringing customers closer to the stars. – such as recording artists, hosts, celebrities, journalists, news producers, and air personalities. There is also a reboot of SiriusXM’s dog mascot, now named Stella.

“In a world where so much consumption seems surface level, we give listeners the ability to dig deeper, and depth is what true fans want,” Watford said. “At Sirius XM, we are the home of the stars, and with this new branding, we have the opportunity to show how the stars are at the core of our value, and give them the spotlight.”

new distribution agreements

Also at the press preview, SiriusXM Chief Commercial Officer Joe Verbrugge announced new distribution agreements with automotive companies, content providers and other brands. These include an expanded agreement with EV maker Polestar and a multi-year extension with Audi and Volkswagen, as well as a content-sharing deal with podcast service Audible and making SiriusXM available to Hilton hotel guests starting in 2024. Is included.

As for SiriusXM’s programming, President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein announced new artist-driven channels such as Kelly Clarkson Connection and Life with John Mayer with the help of several celebrity guests, as well as enhancements to existing channels from over 100 celebrity guest DJs. Acquired. , which features Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Luke Combs. Also announced were “This Life of Mine…”, a new show from former late-night host James Corden, a true crime channel from podcaster AudioChuck founder Ashley Flowers, and three series focusing on 2000s music. There were new channels.

Special guests during the preview included Clarkson, who performed her hit “Since You’ve Been Gone”, SiriusXM cornerstone personality Howard Stern, TikTok Radio host and influencer Davis Burleson, comedian and Laugh Out Loud radio curator Kevin Hart, Radio Andy’s featured Andy Cohen, Conan O’Brien, rapper Shaggy (curator of Shaggy Boombastic Radio) and Armani White, who closed the show with his hit “Billie Eilish”.