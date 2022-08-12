Sirolimus demonstrates effectiveness in skin lesions caused by mutation of the HRAS gene

The report maintains that precisely this treatment alternative would serve as an alternative for those patients who refuse to be operated on.

Before and after the injury treated with the drug. Photo: Journal of American Academy of Dermatology.

A series of cases published in the literature support the benefit of sirolimusclassically known as rapamycin, in patients with sebaceous nevus (NS) and epidermal nevus (EN).

This drug acts as a selective immunosuppressive agent that inhibits the activation of T cells induced by different stimuli. The report maintains that precisely this treatment alternative would serve as an alternative for those patients who refuse to undergo surgery or that said intervention represents some disfigurement of the injured area.

NS is a sporadic lesion that is not inherited from the parents or caused by any infection. It is known to be caused by a mutation in a gene called HRAS that only affects the skin in that area and occurs during embryonic development.

EN, meanwhile, is a non-cancerous (benign) dark patch of skin caused by an overgrowth of skin cells. They are present at birth or develop in early childhood. They may look like flat, or slightly raised, velvety blisters (papules).

Among the case series, patients of 18, 15, 12, and 11 years of age were evaluated, who received said treatment and presented improvement up to the first month of the application of the medication.

The sirolimus topical is not readily absorbed into the skin and has a favorable safety profile, with no reported systemic adverse effects. Likewise, it has been used to treat conditions such as angiofibromas, lymphatic malformations, among other conditions, as described.

However, the authors of the publication support the need for additional studies to further evaluate the effectiveness of this drug in these patients.

