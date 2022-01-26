Sirti, change at the top: Cioli CEO. Loiola heads the PSC

Laura Cioli is the new CEO of Sirti. The manager replaces Roberto Loiola, who leaves the leadership of the company controlled by Pillarstone Italy to go direct Psc, a group controlled 80% by the family holding Fish and specialized in plant engineering. Loiola in turn will take the place of Mauro Moretti, who leaves the post just one year after his investiture.

Who is Laura Cioli

The new CEO of Sirti, on the other hand, has more than 25 years of experience as a top executive in leading companies in the service sector. telecommunications, media, energy, financial services, management consulting. Graduated with honors in Electronic Engineering from the University of Bologna, Laura Cioli holds a master’s in Business Administration from Bocconi.

Among the positions held, Cioli was Chief Executive Officer in Gedi Publishing Group, Chief Executive Officer in Rcs Mediagroup, Chief Executive Officer in CartaSi (now Nexi), Chief Operating Officer in Sky Italy, Senior Vice President in Eni Gas & Power, Executive Director in Vodafone Italy, Partner in Bain & Company.

He has also held the position of Non-Executive Director on various Boards, including Mediobanca, Sofina, Autogrill, Brembo, Pirelli, Telecom Italia, Salini-Impregilo (now WeBuild), World Duty Free Group.

“The entry into Sirti of a manager of primary prestige such as Laura Cioli is a sign of the broad confidence the company enjoys in the market, supported by its sole shareholder Pillarstone in the industrial development plan”, declares the group in a statement. “With today’s appointment, Sirti is now ready to face a new phase of its development, consolidating its distinctive positioning as an innovation hub in the field of network infrastructures and seizing growth opportunities in a competitive context, with important spaces deriving from the digital and energy transition of the country “.

Loiola’s career

Since 2017 at the head of the innovation hub in the field of network infrastructure development, Loiola has a long experience in the field of Tlc. After working in Telecom Italia, was at the helm of the tricolor branch of Huawei then move on to Alcatel Lucent and therefore cover the role of ad in Nokia. Among the first engagements in PSC, there will be the relaunch of Italtel, of which the company holds the majority of the capital.

