Sisal, revenues up 21% in the first nine months of 2021

Revenues for 459.8 million euros in the former nine months of 2021, with an increase of 23.2% compared to the 373.1 million euros achieved at 30 September 2020 for Sisal: these are the figures for the first nine months of the year approved by the board of directors.

A positive performance which for Sisal Spa continues in the third quarter, and reflects in particular “the commitment put in place to promote acceleration in path of digitization“: In fact the results highlight the strong growth in the online segment, which sees revenues almost double, going from 96.9 million euros in the first nine months of 2020 to 185.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

The segment retail recorded revenues of 196.9 million euros in the first nine months of 2021, showing a marked recovery in the third quarter, thanks to gradual reopening of stores in Italy after the period of restrictions due to covid-19.

The internationalization strategy of the Company: the revenues of the international segment, thanks to the recently developed strategy in Morocco, Turkey And Spain, reached 77.3 million euros in the first nine months of 2021, up sharply compared to the 12.6 million in the first nine months of 2020.

In the first nine months, the Company recorded a EBITDA of 169.5 million euros, up 36.8% compared to 123.9 million euros in the same period of 2020, thus bringing the Ebitda Margin to 36.9%, an improvement on the 33.2% recorded to 30 September 2020.Adjusted EBIT of Sisal grew by 75.2%, reaching 86.6 million euros, compared to 49.4 million. The result of the period adjusted amounted to 51.9 million euros, a strong increase compared to the 12.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Net financial position amounted to 149.8 million euros, an improvement compared to 202.3 million at December 31, 2020.

“The third quarter of 2021 closes with extremely positive results confirming a period of great acceleration in our path of development in Italy and abroad – he comments Francesco Durante, CEO of Sisal -. The results confirm the goodness of the growth strategy which rests upon three drivers fundamentals: sustainability, digitalization and internationalization “.

The listing project on Euronext Milan

As announced on 12 October 2021, Sisal presented a Borsa Italiana Spa the application for admission to listing of its ordinary shares on Euronext Milan and requested a Consob the authorization to publish the Information Prospectus relating to the admission to listing of the shares. The operation involves aoffering to be carried out through an institutional placement aimed exclusively at institutional investors in Italy and abroad, of shares offered for sale by the selling shareholder Schumann Investments Sa, indirectly controlled by CVC Capital Partners. The offer also provides for the granting of an option greenshoe by the selling shareholder.

The placement operation will be launched compatibly with market conditions and is subject to the issuance of the admission judgment by Borsa Italiana Spa and the issue of authorization for publication of the prospectus by Consob.