Sisal, the Superenalotto sold by Cvc to Flutter Entertainment for 1.9 billion- Corriere.it

The Sisal betting group, which manages the Superenalotto, passes into Irish hands. Flutter Entertainment, holding active in gaming and entertainment based in Dublin, acquired Sisal from CvC Capital Partners Fund VI for € 1.9 billion. The transaction fully aligns with the group’s strategy of investing to build leadership positions in regulated markets globally, the company explains in a statement. The transaction will be completed during the second quarter of 2022.

The new Sisal Sisal CEO Francesco Durante was satisfied who, commenting on the acquisition, said: Over the past five years, thanks to the support of CVC, we have successfully transformed Sisal in a digital and international company, leader in the gaming sector. Thanks to our commitment to digital innovation, international expansion and responsible gaming, we have achieved a leadership position in the online gaming market in Italy and developed our international strategy, winning the concession for the lotteries in Morocco and Turkey. The CEO added: We are delighted to join Flutter and are convinced that, thanks to the experience and skills developed at the group level, we will be able to further strengthen our leadership in the markets in which we operate. I am delighted to be working on the next chapter of Sisal’s success story with Peter (Flutter CEO Jackson) and his team.



The prospects The same Peter Jackson, CEO of Flutter, stressed the importance of the operation. I am pleased to welcome Sisal to Flutter because this allows us to acquire a leading position in the Italian market. For some time we have wanted to pursue this market opportunity by focusing on an omnichannel strategy and this acquisition will allow us to do it better. It should also be remembered that with a view to growing abroad on 12 October 2021, Sisal had submitted an application for admission to listing of its ordinary shares on Euronext Milan to Borsa Italiana. It therefore remains to be seen whether the IPO project in the first three months of 2022 will continue.

