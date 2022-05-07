Sisolak to end COVID state of emergency this month – The Nevada Independent

This note was translated into Spanish and edited and adapted from a English Version.

After more than two years, Governor Steve Sisolak announced Friday that he would end the COVID state of emergency on May 20, joining at least six states where similar orders expire this month.

The decision comes a little more than two months after the governor ended Nevada’s mask mandate, a month after the state reduced the frequency with which it issues reports about COVID-19, and in light of the lower incidence of cases in Nevada in almost a year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has tried and tested our State at every level. By working together at all levels of government and in every corner of the state, we kept our health care system from being overwhelmed and continue to provide services to Nevadans in need,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I am so grateful to all Nevadans who worked through these difficult times in service to the Silver State.”

Statewide, an average of 239 new cases were reported each day for the past two weeks; a significant drop from the peak recorded in January, when some 7,000 infections were reported. Although the Omicron variant has driven a recent increase in case volume, the number of deaths has steadily decreased over that period.

Sisolak has faced ongoing criticism from conservative groups like Nevada Policy Research Institute and the Nevada Republican Party for failing to cap the emergency and continuing the powers of the declaratory after revoking the mask mandate.

“Governor Sisolak must do the right thing for Nevadans and stop abusing emergency powers, and declare an end to the emergency in Nevada as we reopen and repair the damage it has inflicted over the past four years,” the Governors wrote in February. party leaders in a statement when the mask mandate ended.

Nevada will work on phasing out state of emergency directives, including pausing licensing requirements that will allow the state to increase hospital staffing and allow doctors, nurses, EMTs and medical students to care for patients who fight against COVID-19.

Until the emergency declaration concludes, Sisolak’s office said Nevada “will continue to work with partners who are using the flexibility allowed by the Emergency Declaration to ensure there are no interruptions in services when the emergency ends.”