On June 1, the jury in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against Amber Heard shared their verdict in the case, noting that the actress was responsible for defaming the actor.

Following the outcome, the jury ordered the actress to pay Depp $15 million: $10 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the punitive damage award to the Virginia maximum of $350,000. On the other hand, the actor will have to pay $2 million to Heard.

Sister of Amber Heard breaks the silence on the trial: “I will always be proud of you”

Days after the verdict was announced, Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henríquez, shared an emotional message of support for the actress.

“I’m still with you, little sister. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourselffor testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t talk about the things that happen behind closed doors.” wrote on Instagram.

“We knew this was going to be an uphill battle and the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times because I know what I saw and because the truth will always be on your side.”he added.

Whitney also said she regrets her testimony was not reflected in the jury’s decision. “I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who is with you. Always by your side”ended.

After the judge announced the jury’s verdict, Heard said she was “heartbroken” and called it a “setback for women.” In the meantime, Depp praised the result, saying he finally “got his life back.”

The actor said his goal was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome, adding that “telling the truth” was something he owed to his children and supporters. “I feel at peace knowing that I have finally achieved it”he pointed.