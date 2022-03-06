Sisters die in NY after car burst into flames

Two sisters died early this Saturday in New York, after their vehicle caught fire from a car accident that they had at the exit of a family reunion.

The fatalities are Kesha Montes, 35, and Manhougane Robinson, 29. Both were aboard a 2006 Infinity M35 vehicle, when the driver lost control and crashed into a concrete wall, according to data from the NY Daily News.

Manhougane Robinson, the younger sister from Ohio, was in New York after taking a bus to visit family in Yonkers, her parents said. Montes left behind two children, ages 13 and 15.

According to police reports, the 33-year-old driver, identified as Daquan Allen of the Bronx, escaped the burning car and was taken into custody at the scene after the fatal crash.

Allen was charged with reckless driving, and is in critical condition at NY Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center with severe burns to his face and extremities.

Meanwhile, the parents of the victims are still shocked by the accident, and by the fact that they cannot identify the bodies of their daughters.

“I understand an accident, it’s okay, to pass away”, But when you can’t go and identify the bodies, and sit there and think about your son on fire? It’s amazing. It could drive you crazy,” the victims’ father, Anthony Robinson, told the NY Daily News.

For her part, Marguerita Robinson, mother of the victims, said that Manhougane’s children were already informed of the facts, but that they have not yet fully assimilated it.

““It hit them, but still not that hard. That’s what my daughter lived for. All she did was work and take care of her children, and this time she decided to go out, and boom, she has an accident and dies, ”said the mother.