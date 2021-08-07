Sisters forever, film-TV fiction: plot, cast, the true story

It’s an amazing true story, the one told by Sisters forever, the Raiuno film-tv. The screenwriters had to do nothing but adapt for the small screen a story brought to national prominence in the late nineties and early 2000s. A painful story, but which ended in the best possible way, thanks to the effort of the two families involved. Want to know what Sisters Forever is about? You are in the right place: read on.

Sisters forever, the plot

Are in Mazara del Vallo, in the early 2000s. A mistake in the hospital changes the lives of two families forever. Two mothers (played by Donatella Finocchiaro and Anita Caprioli) discover that they have raised each other’s daughter for a few years.

It is necessary to put things right: from the judges to the psychologists, the advice is only one, that is to make a new exchange. But it will not be easy for the girls (still small) or especially for the two families to follow the reasons of the blood over those of the heart.

The temptation to escape from reality will be great, as well as that of returning to the past. But only with love, collaboration and the beginning of a friendship between the two families that will last forever, will they be able to save themselves and be reborn.

Sisters forever, the true story

As mentioned, the story told by Sisters forever is taken from from a story that really happened, between 1998 and 2000, in Mazara del Vallo. The Alagna and Foderà families and the young women are the protagonists Melissa And Cristina, which were mistaken for an error caused by the short distance in which they were both born, fifteen minutes, on New Year’s Day.

The mothers of the two daughters, Gisella Paladino And Maria Marino, after a few months of meetings with psychologists and judges to understand what to do, together with their husbands and the rest of the families, they faced the change of house for the two daughters, which took place with a big birthday party.

Melissa and Cristina, now adults, grew up together, as sisters, attending the same school and always surrounded by the affection of both families. They don’t remember much of what happened, but they have always lived their childhood aware of the great affection of the Alagna and Foderà families for both of them.

Sisters forever, the cast

The cast of Sisters Forever sees the two leading actresses in the head, that is Donatella Finocchiaro and Anita Caprioli. To them the task of interpreting the two mothers and the difficult path they had to face in order to get their natural daughters back.

The cast, however, obviously also includes other actors and actresses, such as Claudio Castrogiovanni, Francesco Foti, Noemi Pecorella, Viola Seggio, Marta Brocato, Viola Prinzivalli, Rosa Pianeta, Chiara Cavaliere, Fabio Galli. Also worth mentioning is the participation of Andrea Tidona.

Sisters forever, director and screenwriters

Behind the Camera of Sisters Forever (whose original title was “Only a mother”) there is Andrea Porporati, director and screenwriter who has already worked on TV films based on real-life stories, such as Angel’s face, The class of donkeys and Our children. However, Cardinal is also responsible for the success of Il Capitano Maria and Come una madre.

Porporati is also the author of the screenplay for the TV film, with Mauro Caporiccio (Our sons) and with the collaboration of Maria Porporati (Come una madre). In drafting the script, the Alagna, Foderà, Paladino and Marino families were involved and contributed. The production was instead entrusted to Matteo Levi for 11 March Film, in collaboration with Rai Fiction.

Sisters forever, how many bets are there?

Sisters forever is a TV film, therefore composed from a single episode and broadcast in a single prime time, broadcast by Raiuno.

Sisters forever, when does it air?

The date of the airing of Sisters forever has yet to be made official by the Rai. Although Rai Pubblicità has announced the date of 16 September 2021 (therefore Thursday), Panorama has instead announced that the film-TV should be broadcast on 3 October, therefore on Sunday.

Sisters forever, where was it shot?

The locations of Sorelle Forever are those of the places where the story from which the TV film takes its cue took place, above all Mazara del Vallo, where most of the shooting was concentrated in the spring. Another location chosen was also Marsala, in particular the Baglio Samperi.

Sisters forever, the book?

The title Sisters forever could create confusion: there are in fact two books, one written by Alessandro Savini and one by Carolyn Brown, with the same title. The two stories told, however, have nothing to do with the story of the TV film, on which no book has been written.

Sisters Forever, streaming

It is possible to see Sisters forever both in live streaming and shortly after its broadcast on RaiPlay, the official website of Rai, and on the app for smart TVs, tablets and smartphones.