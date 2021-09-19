Sisters Forever movies, plot, actors, cast, finale, location, location

Rai Movie proposes the film The world of Arthur Newman broadcast on Friday 17 September 2021 at 0re 23.35.

Gender dramatic, the film was produced in 2012. Its duration is 93 minutes.

The world of Arthur Newman – Direction, location, protagonists

The direction is by Dante Ariola and the screenplay by Becky Johnston. The production is by the actor and producer Mac Cappuccino accompanied by Becky Johnston, Brian Oliver And Alisa Tager.

Filming, which began in October 2011, took place entirely in the state of North Carolina, to be exact in the cities of Durham, Lumberton, Raleigh, Currie, Wallace, Carolina Beach And Wilmington.

The first presentation of the film took place in Toronto International Film Festival in September 2012 and subsequently to Turin Film Festival two months later.

Its theatrical release in the United States began on April 26 2013 through limited copies.

The main protagonists of the film are Colin Firth, in the role of Wallace Avery, and therefore, of Arthur Newman. Emily Blunt in the role of Charlotte Fitzgerald, and therefore, of Mike Fitzgerald. Lucas Hedges And Anna Heche play Kevin and Mina respectively.

Arthur Newman’s World – The plot

Wallace Avery, protagonist of the film, leads an unsatisfactory life. From a depressing job to a failed marriage, the man also has bad relationships with his son Kevin, who hates him. The only comfort he could draw from his girlfriend Mina, who, however, does not love. But Wallace wants to change and start all over again, to the point of stealing the identity of a now deceased man: Arthur Newman. The protagonist even simulates his own death by drowning in the Atlantic Ocean, thus officially starting a new life.

A job as a golf instructor awaits him in Indiana. While moving, it meets Charlotte Fitzgerald, who, like him, passes himself off as another person: Mike, his schizophrenic twin sister. Between the two, a remarkable harmony immediately takes place and they head together towards Indiana, living intense and surreal experiences.

The ending of the film

Meanwhile, his son Kevin has realized his father’s death. Soon he begins to see Wallace with other eyes: he discovers, in this way, how much the father really loved his son. When the job opportunity fades in front of Arthur’s eyes, with Mike, he decides it’s time to get back to real life. The two separate to take care of their families: Charlotte returns to her sick sister, and Wallace to her son to rebuild their relationship.

The cast