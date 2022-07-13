Sisters start Mexican food business

The Mexican influence on the Island has been felt over the years, especially in the tasty cuisine characterized by a spicy seasoning that drives many Puerto Ricans crazy.

That was learned by the sisters Jashira and Lourdes Sánchez Moreno who, since they were children, were linked to the business of a family member whose menu attracted hundreds of diners who were looking for a distinctly Aztec flavor.

There they worked and fell in love with a concept that they had devised throughout their lives, until they saw the opportunity to create their own project, which they started last November in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is Chilangos Mexican Food in Añasco, a food truck stationed on the PR-2 highway heading north, where Jashira and Lourdes offer an exquisite proposal that is completely Mexican.

“Chilangos, actually, my idea was mainly a concept of a closed restaurant, much more glamorous with air conditioning. The COVID-19 pandemic started, all the rules changed and the food was to go. Together with my husband, we recreated Chilangos last November,” said Jashira, a 29-year-old nurse by profession.

The food truck is located on PR-2. ( XAVIER GARCIA )

“The support of the people has been super good and, so many people have known us for so many years in what is the preparation of Mexican food, that we hope in God to expand and create this much bigger. I specialize in margaritas, but we haven’t been licensed for alcohol yet. We started with the only permit”, highlighted the jovial Añasqueña who is the mother of a girl.

The kitchen falls to Lourdes, 43, who worked for more than two decades in the gastronomy industry and, although she is not as talkative as her sister, when it comes to preparing the dishes she expresses herself at all costs.

“It is something that you like because you have been dealing with this for so long. It is something that motivates and you like when you arrive, knowing that you are going to do something for yourself and your co-workers. What’s more, when people arrive and see that it’s us, they keep coming because they know that the seasoning is here,” she said.

The Chilangos menu contains more than 20 dishes, among which the burritos, chimichangas, fajitas and meat al pastor stand out, with the peculiarity that many look for in the green sauce.

The Chilangos menu contains more than 20 dishes. ( Facebook )

“Here we specialize in green sauce; a hot sauce made with jalapeno, carrot, green tomato, red tomato and is what people come for. We specialize in the chilanga, a fried burrito that is filled with meat, cheese, salad, mashed beans, and nachos,” explained Jashira.

“The enchilada in green sauce is spicy and we work with al pastor meat, which is pork meat seasoned with guajillo chili, it is not spicy, but it gives it color. We work with shrimp, churrasco, ground beef, green chili, and chicken,” she added, mentioning that she continues to work as a nurse.

Another favorite, according to Lourdes, is the drowned burrito.

“It’s a burrito smothered in Monterey Jack cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, green sauce, and it’s got all of that melted on top. The client chooses the meat that he is going to take and has beans and Mexican rice. We also prepare the green chili meat that is based on jalapeño, green tomatillo and green sauce that gives the jalapeño flavor and taste,” she said.

“Another of the favorites is the chope, which is a crunchy corn dough, it is molded with the fingers around it, it is put on the grill and after frying it is filled with everything. The most that is sold in terms of appetizers is the Chilangos assortment, which has a little bit of the entire menu, ”he said.

In terms of desserts, the Añasqueñas bet on their corn cake, stuffed with cajeta, ice cream and chocolate.

“I see myself in a year with the broader concept, but I think it will continue to be a food truck because I like the concept a lot,” he revealed, showing the spectacular view that complements the kitchen, from where you can see a large part of the mountain of Anasco.

Chilangos Mexican Food is open from Thursday to Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For details you can call 787-464-6782.