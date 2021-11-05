Site chosen for the drill looking for water on the Moon – Space & Astronomy

The site in which the drill intended to search for water on the Moon will have to start operating in 2022 has been chosen: it is located near the Shackleton crater, in the lunar South Pole, near the point foreseen for the arrival of the next human crew in 2024. Polar call Resources Ice-Mining Experiment-1 (Prime-1), the NASA drill will land on the Moon aboard Nova-C, a lander designed by the American company Intuitive Machines that will also carry other experiments, including a prototype for 4G communications and a kangaroo minirobot able to move by jumping.

The return to the Moon is now one of the great space objectives for the near future and there are many missions planned with a view to creating the first stable outposts foreseen by the international Artemis program. Among these, the one coordinated by NASA with Intuitive Machine, within the American program Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS), which provides for collaborations with many new private companies interested in lunar programs. The common goal is to explore in detail the lunar South Pole, considered the best place for the future descent of astronaut crews and to establish a stable base.

The auger is designed to dig the lunar soil (regolith) to a depth of about one meter; once extracted, the materials will have to be analyzed by a mass spectrometer to identify their composition. While Prime-1 will go in search of frozen water, the rover will start other experiments, such as tests for the first 4G / LTE lunar communication network developed in collaboration with Nokia and which could then become a stable network designed to connect. the many instruments destined to operate on the Moon in the coming years.

Particularly interesting will also be the small ‘kangaroo’ robot called Micro-Nova which will experiment with jumps as a form of movement on the surface and especially for the exploration of difficult areas, such as the many small craters that dot the lunar south pole, which could be particularly rich in resources such as water.