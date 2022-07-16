site of a new fight between diners (+ video)

A new fight has gone viral on Cuban social networks. On this occasion, the location of the fight seems to have taken place in one of the restaurants of the Hotel Habana Libre, in the central corner of 23 and L.

A video of just over 20 seconds captured the brawl where two men are seen hitting each other. Also, one of them throws a chair in the middle of the situation. Footage also shows facility clerks attempting to separate those involved in the altercation.

Although different users affirm that the recording took place on July 12, in the middle of the day’s rains, there are no other elements that formally verify this information.

The possibility of seeing the Yara cinema poster indicates that the fight took place on the terrace of one of the cafeterias of the hotel center. This space has become very popular among the residents and passers-by of El Vedado in the capital due to its competitive prices, compared to other public establishments.

The video seems to be taken from the table of some clients and it can be seen how other users of the installation walk away scared.

The comments about it have not been long in coming, mainly on Twitter. “The next one is at the Yara. That corner is hot” limited a user of that social network.

FIGHTS GO VIRAL IN CUBA

“Yesterday was Copelia, today in Habana Libre, we hope that soon the #challengebronca will reach the Council of State,” said Internet user Ragnar Lothbrok (@Eduardoemm4), in his personal profile, accompanied by the recording of the altercation.

The Habana Libre Hotel, formerly the Habana Hilton, recently adjusted the prices of its bars and cafeterias to the economic situation generated in Cuba by the so-called “ordering.”

The cafeteria of the bar at 23rd and L offers breakfast combos, milkshakes and other products at a lower cost than other recreational facilities located near the tourist center.