SITGES 2022. Chronicle 11. ‘Nocebo’, ‘Wolfkin’ and ‘Blaze’.

NOCEBO

Directed by: Lorcan Finnegan

Cast: Eva Green, Chai Fonacier, Mark Strong

Country: Ireland-Philippines

Official Fantàstic Competition

Synopsis: A fashion designer suffers from a mysterious illness, until a Filipino maid comes to her house and begins using her country’s folk medicine. Then a terrible truth will be revealed.

Our opinion: After the magnificent vivarium (2019), Irish director Lorcan Finnegan skate with a new genre proposal that a priori looked good, Nocebo, which ends up being a social criticism as obvious as it is tricky. The story, more typical of an afternoon movie than anything else, introduces us to an important fashion designer who suffers from terrible nightmares that take her away from work and that seem to be related to a traumatic event from the past. To free herself from household chores, she hires a Filipino housekeeper who will become increasingly essential in her life, helping her to overcome her illness through homeopathic treatments from the popular medicine of her country of origin. The relationship of dependency between the two women, in fact, hides a plan to denounce the indecent practices of large companies that use labor in foreign countries to lower costs.

what I say may sound like spoilers like all the comments that have been advanced to say that Nocebo is the movie that Amancio Ortega does not want you to see and the like. Yes, we are all very supportive and aware of social injustices while we look for bargains on the internet with our smartphone state-of-the-art in hand. That hypocrisy of the first world is the one that recounts with a broad brush a film whose discourse is not too different from that of that Canadian hooligan about murderous Texans, slaxx (Elza Kephart, 2020), so it’s not too original either. The script of Garrett Shanley it is so clumsy that after 5 minutes of projection we already know where the shots will go and when the cake is discovered during the final climax an unnecessary flash back (with a fake change of personality of the main character to justify her “punishment”) that only makes us underline with images everything that we already knew in advance.

Therefore, there is no mystery, no intrigue, no terror. The story ends up being just as insipid as the character played by Mark Strongwho was passing by, while the interpretive duel between Eve Green (more lost than an octopus in a garage) and the small Chai Fonacierit ends up being won by the latter, who is the one who really supports the film through an ambiguous character of a maid who rocks the cradle and poisons your dreams. Nocebo it’s a thriller psychological turned into a trompe l’oeil of a manipulative social cinema whose only success is the director’s ability to stage.



WOLFKIN (KOMMUNIOUN)

Directed by: Jacques Molitor

Cast: Louise Manteau, Victor Dieu, Marja-Leena Junker

Country: Luxembourg

Fantastic panorama

Synopsis: Elaine, a single mother, is raising her son, Martin, who displays strange and uncontrollable behavior. When the boy bites one of his classmates, Elaine, desperate for answers, takes him to see his paternal grandparents. There she will discover the true nature of the family, and she will have to choose between accepting or fighting for the fate of her son.

Our opinion: Wolfkin (Kommunioun) is a curious Luxembourgish incursion into the fantasy genre within the most classic lycanthropic tradition. The story shows us a single mother who unknowingly fathered a wolf-child whose inner beast will emerge as he grows older and his carnivorous appetite needs to be satiated. Given the strange events that are happening and that she cannot understand, the mother will decide to look for the man who impregnated her to find out what is really happening to her son. That will take her to a luxurious house inhabited by her son’s paternal grandparents who are part of an aristocratic family who will welcome her with pleasure to discover the true nature of the genes that the child carries.

Director Jacques Molitorwhich claims to be influenced by Cronenberg and the British terror of the 60-70s with Terence Fisher at the head, offers us a furry metaphor about family traditions that restrict our nature in opposition to the free expression of our being, that is, the primary desires that human nature entails in front of the conventions of communities that turn individuals into mere social animals (the different perspectives for men and women within the family nucleus are also noted).

But beyond all these quasi-social and quasi-philosophical considerations, the film first of all activates the lever of the fantastic story to explore the transformation process of the lycanthrope more from the emotional point of view than from the physical point of view. Without being a very original or surprising film, and without delving too much into pure terror, Wolfkin (Kommunioun) It is an effective dramatic proposal that works in its portrayal of environments and characters to generate a certain suspense until it reaches a disoriented final climax.



HOLA

Directed by: Del Kathryn Barton

Cast: Julia Savage, Simon Baker, Yael Stone

Country: Australia

New Visions

Synopsis: In an alley, in broad daylight, little Blaze is the only witness to a brutal rape. The girl is left in shock, unable to understand what she has seen. Locked away in her own world, a dragon that has accompanied her will always allow her to vent her rage.

Our opinion: Hola is an imaginative work by the Australian artist From Kathryn Barton known for her psychedelic fantasy drawings that she brings to the big screen here through this harsh story about a girl who is traumatized after witnessing the savage rape and murder of a woman in an alley. In her pictorial works she often combines figures of women intertwined with flowers and plants to reflect on femininity and female sexuality through the use of nature. their usual collages they come to life in the film through the mind of the protagonist girl who constantly resorts to her imagination as a defense mechanism that serves to supplant the cruel reality and gain self-confidence where she needs the presence of her dragon friend and other fantastic creatures.

In order to recreate this fantasy world, the director resorts to animation techniques stop motion and other visual tricks that he manages with uneven success during a plot progression that, at times, feels too subject to visual experimentation that makes it lose dramatic force. Still, the solid interpretation of julia savage as that traumatized pre-adolescent who must deal with her feelings of guilt, together with visual moments of great plastic beauty scattered throughout the film, turn the viewing into an intense and painful coming of age that puts color to the darkness while launching an optimistic message about the human ability to overcome.

Hola it has a discordant narrative that produces discomfort and uneasiness, but without ever losing sight of the syrupy luminosity of fairy tales. In fact, we could relate the protagonist of this social fable with the Alice of Lewis Carrol, without little Blaze knowing very well which side of the mirror she is still on. The plot runs between dreamlike scenes and other more realistic scenes that are equally interesting, such as all the girl’s interactions with her father, excellent simon baker, a desperate man who cannot find the necessary tools to help his daughter. Without being a perfect film, the debut of From Kathryn Barton It is brave and surprising, facing a sensitive issue from a risky perspective that could have fallen into banalization, however, the director manages to get us into her peculiar fantastic universe from which a final message of feminist sisterhood transcends.

