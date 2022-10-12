SITGES 2022. Chronicle 5. ‘Les Cinq Diables’, ‘Resurrection’ and ‘Speak No Evil’.

55 Sitges Film Festival 2022 All that glitters is not cinema has moved to 55 Sitges Film Festival 2022 . Every day we will tell you our first impressions about all the movies that we have the opportunity to see, as well as all other interesting things that happen in these important days dedicated to the best fantasy and horror movies that will be released in the coming months. Today at Sitges 2022 we are talking about the films: Les Cinq Diables, Resurrection and Speak No Evil .



LES CINQ DIABLES (THE FIVE DEVILS)

Directed by: Lea Mysius

Cast: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Sally Dramé, Swala Emati

Country: France

Official Fantàstic Competition

Synopsis: Vicky is learning to control her gift: she can feel and collect any scent, like that of her mother, for whom she professes unconditional love. Her incipient power will be put to the test with the arrival of her aunt, who will awaken memories of her family in the little girl.

Our opinion: The Five Devils It is one of the films that he liked the most during his time at Sitges 2022, although it seems somewhat exaggerated to me. After his great debut Ava (2017), an initiatory story of a pre-adolescent, the French director Lea Mysius He sets his sights here on a girl who has a strange ability to distinguish smells and manage to travel to the past to visualize situations experienced by her family environment. Despite this starting point, the film uses the fantastic only as an excuse to talk about other things, such as the human need to be faithful to feelings above the opinion of others. And it is that the film is mainly a love story between two women separated by a past tragedy.

The poetic gaze of the director is still present in this film and achieves moments of great dramatic intensity such as the karaoke scene where Adèle Exarchopoulos Y Swala Emati perform before an astonished audience their particular version of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by bonnie tylerwithout a doubt, one of the (and most sensual) moments that we will see this Sitges 2022. However, the film suffers from a certain detachment towards its secondary characters, all of them papier-mâché (especially the husband), something that harms coherence internal of the story in its transit between past-present that closes with a scene of free interpretation that for me symbolizes the way in which all our vital experiences are fed back, the past influences the present in the same way that our today influences the regards. The Five Devils is a film that gives off a beautiful magnetism through its images and through the gaze of an excellent Adèle Exarchopoulosof course, a candidate for an award.



RESURRECTION

Directed by: Andrew Semans

Cast: Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman

Country: USA

Official Fantàstic Competition

Synopsis: In Margaret’s life, everything is in order. She is disciplined and successful. Soon her teenage daughter, whom Margaret raised on her own, will go to an excellent university, just as Margaret had planned. It’s all under control. At least until David returns, bringing with him the horrors of Margaret’s past.

Our opinion: resurrection It is one of the best films we have seen this Sitges 2022. Andrew Weeks signs a brave statement against toxic relationships through a normal and somewhat overprotective woman with her teenage daughter who seems to go crazy when she meets by chance with a man with whom she had a relationship in the past. In its descent into the hell of madness, it is necessary to take a leap of faith towards the fantastic, since the images of the film introduce us to a broken mind that visualizes its surroundings as if it were locked in a nightmare with its own metaphorical codes. That explains an end of grand guignol which is in the line of extraordinary Menu (alex garland2022) and that makes all the sense in the world.

The film tells us about the trauma of loss, the feeling of guilt and the responsibility of motherhood, but above all, it shows the manipulation of a psychological abuser (terrifying Tim Roth) towards a woman much younger than him, who is stripped of her identity until she only leaves him with distorted memories of her existence. the ever magnificent rebecca hall, another award candidate, performs here a painful and heartfelt interpretation of that adult woman who must face her past traumas. It is true that, during the second act, the action becomes somewhat repetitive in the staging of the protagonist’s fall into the abyss, but she is not boring and I think it is necessary not to want to speed up the process too much.

resurrection it plays with the allegory and even the final scene has a malevolent double reading. It is clear that if we take everything that happens in the film literally, it would not be credible, so viewing requires the involvement of the viewer to enter the minds of the characters and look beyond. I like to find films that do not only use genre cinema as an excuse to discuss sociological issues, Andrew Weeks shows that this can be done without having to give up a fantastic imagery with a sequence of body horror as risky as it is amazing. It has been received with some indifference around here, but it is one of the must of this Sitges 2022.



SPEAK NO EVIL

Directed by: Christian Tafdrup

Cast: Morten Burian, Sidsel Siem Koch, Fedja van Huêt

Country: Denmark

Official Fantàstic Competition

Synopsis: On vacation in Tuscany, a Danish family befriends some Dutch people. Months later, the Danish couple receives an unexpected invitation to visit the Dutch and they decide to spend the weekend. The joy of reunion is replaced by misunderstandings. Little by little, things spiral out of control, as the Dutch turn out to be somewhat different than they pretended to be.

Our opinion: Excellent Danish film Speak No Evil of Christian Tafdrup that already attracted attention during its time at Sundance. The story is simmering, but the feeling of restlessness is always present in this story of two married couples who become friends during a vacation in Tuscany. Some are Danish and have a daughter who can’t be separated from her rabbit-shaped doll, others are Dutch and have a son with a cognitive problem that prevents him from speaking (they say he was born without a tongue). During their stay together in Tuscany everything seems to go smoothly, although the viewer will begin to notice certain strange attitudes on the part of the Dutch.

Some time later, the latter will invite the Danish couple to spend a weekend at their house, a place that is quite far from civilization. Although at first the woman is hesitant to go, her husband feels trapped in a routine life that is not what he expected to live, so he finds an adventure in that little trip to catch his breath again. As expected, once they are at the house of their new friends, conflicts will arise during the coexistence and the atmosphere will become rarefied until reaching a suffocating third act that will leave you feeling very ill.

There have been people around here who comment that the most explicit scenes of violence are unnecessary or gratuitous, I do not agree, that violence is a way of staging a lethargic Europe that in its inaction will end up being shaken by the cruelty of times already lived. On the other hand, saying that precisely at a Festival like this… I can think of about ten films seen this week with much more unjustified violence that, however, cheers like a goal in a Champions League match. So it is an absurd polemic ideal for the time of the clickbait. Speak No Evil it’s a thriller perverse, unpredictable and complex psychological that, beyond some script decisions in which it is difficult to understand the decisions of the protagonists (not all of them have to act as we would), manages to impregnate the drama with pure terror without the need to resort to the supernatural. One of the essentials of this Sitges 2022.

55 Sitges Film Festival 2022