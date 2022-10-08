Sitges 2022, day 1: towards the definitive resurrection

The 55th edition of the sitge festival, which was inaugurated today Thursday and will run until Sunday, the 16th, has as its leitmotif the virtual world of ‘Tron’, only one among the thousand classics that premiered in the summer of 1982; before they did ‘Star Trek II: The wrath of Khan’, ‘Poltergeist (Strange Phenomena)’, ‘ET the extraterrestrial’, ‘Blade runner’ or ‘The thing’. A snatch, as always, Quentin Tarantino he referred to those days on his podcast with Roger Avary as “the best sci-fi summer ever.”

with his rich programming, avalanche of well-known guests and conceptual spirit of possibility, this Sitges will contribute in a big way to an unbeatable fantastic autumn. Although the industry is going through a difficult time, genre cinema seems more or less oblivious to the turbulence: in the United States, two horror films have been number one in the last three weeks, ‘Barbarian’ and ‘Smile’, the work of young authors with original ideas. Many pray that ‘Barbarian’ is a surprise film in the final stretch. ‘Smile’ has been part, in a certain way, of the festival: it was previewed at Phenomena as an appetizer for the great feast.

57,241 tickets sold

On Thursday morning in Sitges, the big crowds were yet to arrive, but the atmosphere was infinitely more alive than during the first bars of the 2020 festival, when no one yet knew how to greet each other or, basically, if it was a good idea to be there, and even more so than at the exciting start of 2021. If the platforms have really taken on the longing for the big screen, it doesn’t seem like it will be reflected here at all. According to the data provided by the organization, on Thursday 57,241 tickets had been sold, which means almost ten thousand more than the first day of the 2019 edition, pre-pandemic edition. This year the festival accumulates a collection of €605,029.70.

Not a few viewers reserved lunchtime on Thursday, much less a clear ‘prime time’, to enjoy the psychological (and physical, too) ‘thriller’ ‘Resurrection’ (Official Fantàstic Competition)With which rebecca hall continues to solidify her status as the great lady of embarrassment after ‘The Curse of Rookford’, ‘The Gift’, ‘Christine’ or ‘The Dark House’. This time she embodies Margaret, a single mother and biotech executive whose illusion of control is shattered by the return to her life of David (Tim Roth, sneaky as only he knows), an impossibly toxic figure from the far, far past. her.

“That is real?”

Director Andrew Weeks, better known as a producer, proposes and manages to develop the wildest plot with all possible psychological realism. Without this meaning giving up ambiguity. This chronicler scribbled during the show three simple words in capital letters: “WHAT IS REAL?”. Semans never answers that question, which will help ‘Resurrection’ to remain forever shrouded in an enigma and the debates around it never completely die down.

It was the solid (almost) start of a day that would also include, only in the Meliá Sitges Auditorium, the preview of the first two episodes of ‘The Midnight Club’a new series for Netflix by the great Mike Flanagan (‘The curse of Hill House’), or late in the afternoon, an opening gala with ‘Venus’, by Jaume Balagueró, as the main attraction.