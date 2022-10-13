Sitges 2022: ‘Pearl’, Mia Goth and Ti West do not disappoint and promise to win the Sitges Festival – Las Furias Magazine

Ti West arrives in Sitges and the world surrenders at his feet. His new movie Pearl It was the most desired of the festival. the prequel to Xthe film with which it all started, generated a superlative hype, and even so it has satisfied everyone.

Pearl is the film of Sitges 2022. Ti West has shot a film that meets all the requirements to sweep the prestigious Fantastic and Horror Festival. The film is funny, original, gory, scary and stars an actress from another planet.

mia goth in Pearl.

Ti West gave Sitges what it needed an edition with a significant gap in hits. Pearl it’s a hit. PearlWhat Speak No Evil either The Five Devils (I do not name a manticore because it is out of competition, nor little pigbecause it has already won the Méliès d’Or for Best European Fantastic Film), it deserves to be the winner of this edition.

Ti West’s new film is an excellent example that terror is not dead, that original movies can still be made, full of ingenuity and good ideas, about terrifying characters. In an edition without much horror cinema, Pearl has meant for fans of the genre, a source of fresh water in the middle of the Gobi desert.

Pearlthe best film of the 2022 Sitges Festival?

Well maybe yes. Ti West has written together with the fascinating actress Mia Goth, the story of one of the characters that, we can already say, joins the list of the best villains of the genre.

Pearlset in 1918, a period hit by the spanish flu, tells us the story of the girl who gives the film its name. A young woman who lives with her sick father and her strict and religious mother.

She is married, but her husband went to war and she doesn’t know if he is still alive or dead. He doesn’t know if he will ever come back for her.

mia goth is Pearl.

Pearl she is a girl tired of living with her parents on the farm and waiting for her husband. A movie lover with the dream of becoming a true star of the seventh art. friend of a crocodile, Pearl he does not manage his sexual frustrations and desires very well.

One day she meets the attractive movie projectionist from her town. He will give him the boost that he needed so leave the farm and go out to fulfill your dream to become a star. What she didn’t know was that it was going to be much more difficult than she imagined and The first obstacle was at home…

Ti West and Mia Goth, what the cinema has united that God does not separate

I saw Mia Goth for the first time nine years ago in a small (but colorful) character nymphomaniac by Lars von Trier, but when I could see that she hid an outstanding talent as an actress it was a couple of years later in the distressing The Survivalista film that I was able to see at the Sitges Festival that year.

Since then he has worked on films as interesting as The Wellness Cure, the Suspiria of Guadagnino or high-lifeby Claire Dennis. But it was this year when it became known to the general public with the successful X, by Ti West and A24, one of the best horror films of recent years. For its prequel, Goth writes the script with Ti West.

The director shoots what is his most auteur film to date. Pearl It’s an auteur horror film that, from its great opening credits, makes it clear that we are facing a work that is going to leave its mark on us.

Images as powerful as the one that opens the film with pearl crocodilethe scarecrow scene or those that show us the overflowing and musical imagination of its protagonist, are an example.

Pearl.

Ti West shoots with confidence, style, originality and taste, his daring proposals and Goth offers us his best interpretation to datewith a monologue that rivals Rebecca Hall’s in resurrectionand being the protagonist of the best sustained close-up of the year.

I also don’t want to forget their sound or their music, Tyler Bates and Tim Williams They have composed a wonderful soundtrack.

All in all, it looks like Pearl the cat is going to take water. She would deserve it.

Mark it in red, because when it opens in theaters you should go running to see it. I don’t know if we can hold out until we see MaXXXine, the closing to this fabulous trilogy of Ti West. Long life to Pearl.

furious greetings