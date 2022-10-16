Sitges 2022: Ranking of its best films – Las Furias Magazine

The new edition of the Sitges International Film Festival comes to an end, yesterday it presented its award winners. The best film festival in the world leaves us orphans for another year, what are we going to do? To continue with our life, what remedy… But so that life does not become uphill for you, we make you a ranking with the best films that The Furies have seen this Sitges 2022.

TV keeps saying this winter will be worse than the one that Winterfell received in the last season of Game of Thrones. That the markets are not going to stop sinking. That Putin is getting closer every day to pressing the red button that distributes nuclear mushrooms. That next year will be much worse and that any catastrophic dystopia will fall short compared to all that is to come.

Putin will not prevent us from seeing the best films of Sitges 2022.

For this reason, we believe that it is best to prepare by watching fantasy and horror movies. Movies that remind us that, although sometimes it seems impossible, everything bad ends. So there goes the…

Top 10 of the best films of Sitges 2022

10. resurrectionAndrew Semans

Disturbing film starring Rebecca Hall in one of her best roles. With a monologue at the height of Mia Goth in Pearland one of the best and wild endings we’ve seen at this year’s Sitges Festival.

resurrection It’s an atypical horror movie jump scares and with a Tim Roth who simply smiles makes your blood run cold. Strange but highly recommended. I can’t get it out of my head.

9. Summer Scars, by Simon Rieth

Summer Scars it’s a fascinating movie. Its interesting premise It will catch us from its first scenes. When shortly after we start we see some oriental children playing on the beach with swords, we know that Summer Scars it will not beat around the bush or rejoice in boring preambles.

A film about youth, love, family and death with a non-normative, interracial and extremely talented cast. The interpretations of the leading brothers are hats off. As well as the sensitivity and inventiveness of its director. Highly recommended.

8. pietyby Eduardo Casanova

Edu Casanova has done it again, he has known how to show us his personal and rosy world in one of the most daring films at this year’s Sitges Festival.

piety reimagines Michelangelo’s famous work of art and he tells us in multiple ways what a dictatorship is for him. How can we find it at home, in a country, in a pack of tobacco or getting laid.

It teaches us that the best way to fight it has to do with love. With self love.

piety It is a film with some images that will surprise you because they are powerful, risky and why not, scatological. The interpretation of Ángela Molina deserves more than one award.

7. Bodysuits Bodysuitsby Halina Reijn

The Sitges surprise session film (note, the surprise marathon also included two films that could be in this ranking: barbarian Y Monster).

Bodysuits Bodysuits It is a fun and youthful film that reinterprets slasher cinema while criticizing generation Z. Absolutely all of its cast is great. The naturalness that its young interpreters give off is wonderful. His photography and precise script also deserve to be highlighted.

A real and pleasant surprisethe truth.

6. Emilyby Frances O’Connor

The directorial debut of the wonderful actress Frances O’Connor is a real gem. The film, which recounts the life of Emily Brontecould be used as a successful manual of how things should be done in the cinema.

Emily is a beautiful, mysterious and excellent movie in which all its departments are ten, and, as if that were not enough, his script catches us from the beginning to the end. The cast of him is also amazing.

It is true that except for one (magisterial) scene, the movie is not scarybut still, knowing or imagining the life of the author of the dark novel wuthering heightsif they tell us as Frances O’Connor has doneit is very worth it.

5. little pigby Carlota Pereda

what to say about little pig that hasn’t already been said. Carlota Pereda’s feature debut is a declaration of intent that opens the doors to all those women who are passionate about genre cinema that old-fashioned, conservative producers don’t dare produce a movie for them.

little pig it is a masterful slasher Made in Spain destined to become a classic. A film in “extremeño” as tasty as a Cinco Jotas Iberico Ham.

little pig It is the film that you must see to reconcile with the patriotic horror cinema, have fun, be scared and want more of a director who promises to offer us more than one joy.

Four. Speak No Evilby Christian Tafdrup

Speak No Evil it is the most disturbing film of the Sitges festival 2022. A film that shows that when you hesitate to go or not to meet your friends, you should say no.

An absolutely powerful film, which, under its twisted story, hides one of the fiercest and most acid critics about western society that we can find in a movie. Compulsory viewing.

His ending is unforgettable.

3. Pearlby Ti West and Mia Goth

Second part of Ti West’s southern gothic horror trilogy. A free and living work. A true horror film. The film for which the Sitges Film Festival 2022 will be remembered.

A film full of magic, good ideas, bad milk, fun and spectacle. A spectacular Mia Goth who justifies every time she appears on the screen. A film that I could see a thousand times, with an ending that is disputed alongside that of resurrection either Speak No Evilthe best final of Sitges 2022. Winner of the award for the most original final, without a doubt.

The level of X is maintained with a different and unique work that promises a third part for which we do not want to wait any longer.

two. manticoreby Carlos Vermut

Of manticoreBetter not say anything. Just go see it when it hits theaters. If you can not read any of it, all the better. Cinema experience. Cinema in capital letters. Thanks, Vermouth.

1. the five devils (the five devils), Lea Mysius

the five devils It’s a delicious movie the true deserving of receiving the award for Best Film at the Sitges Film Festival of this year.

Léa Mysius directs a film about the precepts to which women are subjected by society. Many times without them realizing it. The heteropatriarchy sneaks everywhere.

the five devils poses some complex, interesting and wonderful female characters. It takes us to a small town that suffered a terrible misfortune that we will discover little by little thanks to a little witch who will steal our hearts.

Adèle Exarchopoulos embroiders her character. One more time.

Other films that could have appeared in this ranking are Ace Bestas, Lola, Monster, Bones and Alleither barbarian, but you know how this goes, these lists change their order as you are; if you have eaten more or less, you have a toothache, or you have not been able to sleep a wink. Today, these are my best films of Sitges 2022.

furious greetings