Sitges 2022: Summary of day 8 (‘Viejos’, ‘Vesper’ and Michael Myers…)

“Evil dies tonight”. This has been heard all day today, prior to the premiere of the end (surely?) of the Michael Myers saga and with the only screening of the third chapter of this new trilogy at our beloved Auditori Melià. But let’s not anticipate events, because we have to talk about something more than the movie of the day (here and on networks, because one thing I’m sure is that it’s going to set them on fire.

We start with two smaller bets, but with very good appearance, from the official section. The first, direct from Mexico: Huesera (Michelle Garza, 2022), which deals with that subgenre of “pregnant terror” that has been giving us joy since Polanski had the idea of ​​putting Mia Farrow in the Dakota. This time it focuses on Valeria, a young first-time mother who faces the illusion of her pregnancy with the visions of a cursed entity, the bonesetter of her name. Atmospheric terror with a feminine gaze, which does not leave a good taste in the mouth for one of the little jewels of the festival by following common paths. Taking into account the sensitivities of the jury, it is likely to see it on the list of winners this year.

More female talent -at least 50%- in the official section, but from a different subgenre, with Vesper (Kristina Buozyte & Bruno Samper, 2022) . Post-apocalyptic film with touches of eco-terror, the film focuses the story on the Vesper of the title, a teenage hacker on an Earth doomed to the collapse of nature. A very interesting worldbuilding with a charismatic protagonist and an environmental message. Some classify it as a “modern fable” and elevate it, once again, to another of those little big surprises that the second half of the edition is giving us. Beware of the FX and the production design, quite a prodigy coming from such a seemingly small production.

And the afternoon has opened with what was, obviously, one of the most anticipated passes of the week. Halloween Ends (David Gordon Green, 2022) Laurie Strode’s journey culminates in the new sub-saga produced by Blumhouse, Four years have passed since the night Michael came home (again). The people of Haddonfield try to work through the trauma, including a Laurie Strode who seems to be living in peace with her new situation. This, obviously, is not going to continue this quiet much longer. And nothing else can be said, because the crazy bet of this last installment is comparable to the suicide letter that the ‘H2’ by Rob Zombie. A basic movie, okay, but it didn’t necessarily have to get into this shirt of eleven yards. And yet he does it, with noses and without fear, speaking of the trauma and hatred that crosses generations with a brush so broad that it would make a facade painter sigh. There is no lack of Kaffir deaths that we already saw in ‘Halloween Kills’ and the showdown we’ve all been waiting for… in a movie that, really, no one can expect. It is not what was expected, it is not even consistent with the previous two (was it ‘Halloween Kills’? ). The fire in networks and film articles is going to be interesting.

The night has ended in the official section and, again, with national terror. Old (Raúl Cerezo & Fernando González, 2022) is part of the recent trend of geriatric terror, with the story of a family that must take in the grandfather after the suicide of his wife. What seems like an isolated event begins to spread among the elderly, aggravated by a heat wave that seems to plunge the city -and its protagonists- into a spiral of ever greater madness. A film about decadence (of the body, relationships, housing…) in which the directors of ‘The passenger’ They completely change the third, going from the festive Carpenteriano with a cañí aroma to psychological terror cooked over a slow fire. Disturbing contributions from Zorion Eguileor, who became a Sitgetan icon years ago with the great ‘The hole’.

Today we will see one of the upcoming Netflix releases (the thriller ‘The Stranger’), we will see if Eva Green’s face-to-face visit is accompanied by an interesting horror proposal ( ‘nocebo’), we will look at one of the classics that inspired Tarantino in the Seven Chances section ( ‘Condemned to live’) and we will finish with a flourish with the long-awaited new film by Rodrigo Sorogoyen (‘Ace Bestas’) .

By Carlos Marin.















